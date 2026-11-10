Russell Brand 'Cowering' In Jail Cell as Fellow Inmates Hurl Taunts at Disgraced Star: Report

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Prior to Russell Brand’s arrest on sexual assault charges, the disgraced comic spent years making headlines for his outrageous behavior. But his latest audience isn’t exactly laughing along.

Brand is reportedly “terrified” inside London’s HMP Wandsworth, where fellow inmates have allegedly made him the target of a particularly nasty prison chant.

According to the Daily Mail, hundreds of prisoners have been repeatedly taunting Brand with a vulgar song referencing his recent rape and sexual assault convictions.

Russell Brand takes part in a discussion at Esquire Townhouse, Carlton House Terrace on October 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The chant reportedly includes the line, “There’s a Brand new nonce on the wing!” before launching into an assortment of additional insults. For those unfamiliar with British prison slang, the word “nonce” is a derogatory term for a sex offender.

Brand, 51, was taken into custody Thursday after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial. He was also acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

A source told the Mail that conditions inside Wandsworth have contributed to the situation. The prison is reportedly understaffed, leaving inmates with very little time outside their cells, particularly over the weekends.

“They have to get their amusement somewhere, so they’ve made Brand the object, with hundreds of prisoners shouting the chant,” the insider explained.

And Brand apparently isn’t doing much to defend himself.

According to the source, the former Hollywood star only leaves his cell to collect meals before quickly returning. He’s reportedly been keeping an extremely low profile, with the insider describing him as “going around like a shadow.”

Although the taunting has reportedly remained verbal so far, the source warned that Brand’s celebrity status could make him a particularly attractive target for more serious intimidation.

The insider also suggested that two influential prisoners could approach Brand and demand money in exchange for making his time behind bars more comfortable.

Unfortunately for the comedian, Wandsworth doesn’t exactly have a reputation as a pleasant place to spend an afternoon, let alone an extended prison sentence.

The facility has been operating significantly above capacity, housing 1,457 inmates despite having normal accommodation for just 894. A 2024 report from the prison’s Independent Monitoring Board described conditions as “inhumane.”

The report also highlighted overcrowding, poor sanitation, limited showers and prisoners being confined to their cells for as many as 22 hours a day.

Brand reportedly spent his first night on an induction wing before being transferred to the vulnerable prisoners’ wing, where inmates considered particularly at risk are housed.

The comedian’s legal troubles are far from over, either. Authorities are reportedly continuing to investigate two additional rape allegations against him.

For someone who once commanded enormous audiences, Brand is now facing a very different kind of reception. And judging by these reports, his new surroundings aren’t particularly interested in giving him a standing ovation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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