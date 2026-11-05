Russell Brand Already Behind Bars Following Rape Conviction; Judge Denies Bail Ahead of Sentencing

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Earlier today, Russell Brand was found guilty on rape and sexual assault charges.

And now, the disgraced comic is getting a preview of what could be a lengthy stretch behind bars.

Brand was taken into custody Thursday after a jury found him guilty following a weeks-long trial in London.

A judge later denied Brand bail, meaning he will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Russell Brand arrives at court ahead of his trial, where he faces rape and sexual assault charges at Southwark Crown Court on October 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Brand, 51, was led down to the cells at Southwark Crown Court after the verdict while the court considered whether he should be released pending sentencing.

According to TMZ, he showed little visible emotion as court officers escorted him away, telling the judge, “Yes, my lord.”

Justice Joel Bennathan made clear that prison time was coming. The judge said a “significant custodial term” was inevitable and indicated that his current view was Brand should be remanded in custody. Bail was ultimately denied.

The jury convicted Brand of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The charges followed allegations made by six women, several of whom testified during the trial. The convictions relate to offenses involving four women between 2004 and 2009, according to police.

Brand was not convicted on every charge. The court found him not guilty of two additional counts of rape and attempted indecent assault. He was also cleared of an indecent assault charge after the judge directed a verdict of not guilty.

The case has drawn renewed attention to allegations that first became public in 2023, following reporting by The Times and a Channel 4 documentary.

Brand denied the allegations, maintaining that while he had lived a promiscuous life, he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

His wife, Laura Brand, stood by him throughout the proceedings. During the trial, she described him as a wonderful father and an “amazing, attentive husband.”

The guilty verdict came after a four-week trial and two days of jury deliberations. London’s Metropolitan Police said investigators had spoken with more than 100 witnesses and reviewed more than 1,400 documents while building the case.

Brand is due back in court Monday, November 9, when he will learn his sentence.

Rape carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in the UK, although the sentence imposed will depend on the circumstances of the offenses.

For now, Brand will remain behind bars. And with the judge already signaling that a substantial prison sentence is expected, Monday’s hearing could mark the beginning of a much longer period in custody.