Russell Brand Accuser Reveals Identity, Details Alleged Abuse at Age 16

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One of Russell Brand’s accusers has publicly revealed her identity for the first time, days after the disgraced comedian was sentenced to prison for rape and sexual assault.

Mia Latter, 37, has stepped forward as the woman previously identified only as “Alice” in a bombshell 2023 newspaper investigation into Brand. In a newly published interview (via Page Six), she detailed the sexual and emotional abuse she alleges Brand subjected her to when she was 16.

Latter admitted she was “very nervous” about going public and facing scrutiny, but said that “it’s not my burden to carry anymore.”

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

She had previously appeared in silhouette in a documentary under her pseudonym. Latter shared her allegations with police, but prosecutors did not include her case in the trial that ended in Brand’s conviction this month.

According to Latter, she met Brand in 2006 in London’s Leicester Square while she was heading home from a shopping trip. Brand, who was 30 and working at MTV at the time, allegedly stopped her on the street.

“I’d bought my outfit for the weekend, and then Russell Brand approached me in the street, and asked to see in my bag,” she recalled.

She claims he “went through my clothes and picked out a dress that he said I was going to wear on our date.” She gave him her number, and he texted her later that day.

Latter said she assumed Brand would “be horrified, and that’d be the end of it” once she told him she was 16. Instead, she claims he asked if she still wanted to have dinner the next day.

“There wasn’t even a moment’s hesitation,” she said.

On their first date, which fell on Easter Sunday, Brand allegedly told her, “I don’t give a f–k how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally.”

Latter alleges that Brand later took her back to his apartment, where she initially resisted going inside and asked him to call her a cab. She claims he sexually assaulted her once inside, and that when she tried to push him away, he responded, “No.”

She also alleged that Brand referred to her as “the child” around members of his team.

The alleged relationship lasted about three months and took a heavy toll. Latter said her school attendance dropped to 30 percent as she would “sneak off and see him,” and she ultimately dropped out without completing her A-levels.

“I don’t even know to this day how I did,” she said of her AS-level exams, adding that she felt “so much shame and embarrassment around the whole thing, that I let this stupid thing ruin my prospects.”

“It took me a little while to feel as though I could put one foot in front of the other,” she said of the aftermath, which she says included a struggle with depression.

Latter also pushed back on Brand’s past description of their relationship, including his claim to Megyn Kelly that it “was immoral, it wasn’t illegal.”

“Well, actually something illegal happened within that relationship,” she said.

She rejected Brand’s suggestion that he was “immature” for his age, too. “He was a homeowner who was hosting TV shows, hosting radio shows,” she said. “He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry.”

“Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. What was my level of maturity meant to be?” she added.

Latter is now campaigning for a “staggered” age of consent that would bar significantly older adults from sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds.

“If you’re in your thirties, forties and fifties and you’re trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offense,” she argued.

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5.

On Monday, November 9, he was sentenced to 10 and a half years behind bars. Six additional women have since accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London, and reports claim Russell Brand is expected at the “Monster Mansion” prison, HMP Wakefield, pending a possible transfer.

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