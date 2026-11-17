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Fans flooded the official 007 Instagram account on Monday to sound off on Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond, and plenty of them weren’t happy about it.

The account for the fictional British Secret Service agent announced that the Twilight star will take on the coveted role in the next franchise film, which is being directed by Denis Villeneuve for Amazon MGM Studios.

Within hours, the comments section turned into a battleground (via Page Six).

Robert Pattinson attends the “Primetime” Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

“How disappointing, love Pattinson but this is a disservice to the role. Should have been someone new,” one user wrote.

The most common complaint seems to be that Robert is already too famous to play 007. Bond has often gone to an actor whose career would become defined by the character, and some fans think this pick breaks that tradition.

“I love him but was there NO other actor in the world, people? An already super marked guy with various roles… he had to be an actor whose brand would be 007, same was with Daniel Craig,” another commenter wrote.

A third fan put it more bluntly: “Damn guess there’s truly only one actor in all of Hollywood huh.”

Other gripes circulating online have been less about his résumé and more about his image. Some critics have reportedly complained that Robert is “not an alpha male,” while one particularly harsh detractor quipped, “I’ve seen sexier potatoes.” Ouch.

Still, the reaction hasn’t been all negative. Plenty of fans are thrilled to see the 40-year-old add another iconic character to his filmography.

“First Batman and now James Bond. Unreal resume,” one supporter wrote.

“This guy is on a generational run,” another chimed in.

A third fan summed up his career in one breath: “The lad [really] said I’m gonna be Edward Cullen, Batman AND Bond. Our Gen Z icon.” (Pattinson is a millennial, but the point still stands.)

Even some fans who acknowledged the concerns about his star power came around on the choice.

“Ok. Bond has never been an already positioned and leading role, starring actor, but let’s go. Good choice, he’s an amazing actor and he will do an incredible job,” one user commented, while another called the role “well deserved.”

Robert himself is clearly not sweating the backlash. After the announcement, he released a statement describing Bond as “one of the most legendary characters in cinema.”

“To be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me,” he said.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” he added. “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

The news capped off weeks of speculation about who would replace Craig, whose run as 007 made him one of the most celebrated Bonds in the franchise’s history.

Before it was made official, Pattinson emerged as the frontrunner to become the next James Bond, with one Hollywood insider predicting an announcement before Christmas. As it turned out, fans didn’t even have to wait that long.

Several actors were reportedly in the mix during the search. Robert, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden all reportedly took part in screen tests for Villeneuve’s film.

Robert and Nicholas were described as late entries into the race, and a source claimed at the time that Josh had turned the role down, with plans to take a break in 2027.

The casting also means Robert will be pulling double duty, anchoring both the Bond and Batman franchises at the same time. That’s a heavy load for any actor, and it’s exactly what some of the skeptics in the comments are worried about.

For now, Amazon MGM has its new 007, and Robert has his dream role, whether every Bond fan is on board or not. Production details for Villeneuve’s film, including a title and release date, have yet to be announced.

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