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The British royal family welcomed Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on Monday, November 16, just hours after Amazon MGM Studios revealed he’ll play 007.

The message was short and on brand: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond.”

The royals shared the eight-word greeting on Instagram after this week’s casting news broke, joining hundreds of thousands of people weighing in online.

Robert Pattinson attends the “Mickey 17” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The message came from the royal family’s account. Several other reports have framed it as a personal response from King Charles, with some saying he and Queen Camilla shared the reaction together.

The wording plays on the famous Bond phrase about Her Majesty’s Secret Service, updated now that a king sits on the throne. Bond works for the crown, after all, so the new 007’s boss has officially said hello.

It’s not the first time the monarchy has embraced the franchise. Members of the royal family have attended Bond events over the years, including Queen Elizabeth meeting Sean Connery at one of his 007 premieres.

The royal shout-out came on the same day Robert Pattinson was officially cast as James Bond, ending weeks of speculation about who would take over the role.

The official 007 Instagram account made the announcement. Robert will lead the next film in the franchise, which Denis Villeneuve is directing for Amazon MGM Studios.

The casting means the actor will be juggling two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises at once, since he’s also Batman.

Before the news became official, Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported that Robert had emerged as the frontrunner in Amazon MGM’s long search for a new Bond.

The shortlist reportedly included Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor, with Robert and Nicholas described as late additions to the race.

The palace’s warm welcome stands in sharp contrast to the reaction from some fans. Pattinson’s James Bond casting sparked fan fury, with commenters flooding the official 007 Instagram post to complain.

“How disappointing, love Pattinson but this is a disservice to the role. Should have been someone new,” one user wrote.

The most common gripe was that Robert is already too famous. Bond has often gone to actors whose careers came to be defined by the role, and some fans felt this choice broke with that tradition.

“I love him but was there NO other actor in the world, people?” another commenter wrote, adding that the new 007 should have been “an actor whose brand would be 007, same was with Daniel Craig.”

A third fan kept it short: “Damn guess there’s truly only one actor in all of Hollywood huh.”

Other critics went after his image rather than his resume. Some reportedly complained that Robert is “not an alpha male,” while one detractor quipped, “I’ve seen sexier potatoes.” Ouch.

Plenty of fans were thrilled, though, and happy to see the 40-year-old Twilight star add another iconic character to his list of credits.

Now he can count the royals among his supporters, too. The monarchy’s greeting has been widely shared since it went up, and several outlets have picked it up as the royal seal of approval on the new 007.

For a British actor stepping into the most British role in film, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting welcome than one from the very crown Bond serves.

No release date or title for Robert’s first Bond film has been announced yet, with Villeneuve set to direct the reboot for Amazon MGM Studios.

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