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Earlier this week we learned that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman had been cast as the new star of The Bachelor.

But Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman aren’t exactly rushing to congratulate Sam on his new career opportunity.

In fact, the former NFL stars think Hartman may have some explaining to do after agreeing to become the next star of The Bachelor.

Sam Hartman attends ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

During this week’s episode of their “Gronk & Jules Show” podcast, Gronkowski, 37, and Edelman, 40, questioned Hartman’s decision to join the ABC dating franchise while the NFL season is still underway.

“We’re promoting [The Bachelor] in the middle of a season? What are we doing?” Edelman complained. “He better be getting like a mill! He better be getting a lot of money.”

Gronkowski initially had even harsher words for the 27-year-old quarterback, suggesting that accepting the reality television opportunity would be grounds for dismissal if Hartman were on an active NFL roster.

“If you were on the current roster and you accepted this, you deserve a slap in the face,” the former New England Patriots tight end declared. “Like, if I was the organization, your priorities aren’t straight, obviously. I would just let you go right on the spot if it was the current roster.”

However, Gronkowski’s position softened considerably after producer Jack McCarthy clarified that Hartman is currently playing for the Commanders’ practice squad.

“Practice squad? We’re playing with fumes but I’d let it go,” Gronkowski admitted.

The former Patriots star maintained that accepting the opportunity would have been a different story for someone competing on the active roster, arguing that NFL players need to be completely committed to football.

Edelman, meanwhile, wondered how Hartman’s teammates would react to the announcement, suggesting the quarterback might have faced considerable teasing in the locker room.

“I don’t know how it is now, but with us? Oh my god. This guy wouldn’t live [in my era],” he joked. “But the kid’s got some aura.”

Gronkowski even brought up his former coach, Bill Belichick, suggesting the notoriously demanding NFL personality would have released a player who prioritized a reality dating show over football.

Hartman, for his part, has insisted that his football responsibilities remain his immediate priority.

In a November 17 TikTok video, the quarterback said he was excited to return to work and focus on throwing the football before eventually heading off to meet his potential future wife.

He also thanked Bachelor Nation for its support, adding that he was looking forward to meeting the women competing for his affection.

Hartman was officially announced as the Season 30 Bachelor on November 13. The upcoming season premieres March 21, 2027, on ABC.

Apparently, finding love and keeping a spot in the NFL aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. But Gronkowski and Edelman seem to think Hartman might have his work cut out for him.

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