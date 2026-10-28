Rob Feeley: 'Love Is Blind' Star Bounced From Show Following 'Drunken Outburst'

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Another batch of Love Is Blind Season 11 episodes dropped on Wednesday, which means that engagement has gone up in flames, and this time, an explosive temper appears to be at the center of the drama.

Contestants Rob Feeley and Michaella Giorgio got engaged after finding a connection in the pids.

But their happily-ever-after plans came crashing down after Rob’s behavior during two separate encounters left Michaella questioning whether she could actually marry him.

And, well, her answer was a pretty definitive no.

Rob made quite an impression on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Sadly, it wasn’t a good one. (YouTube/Netflix)

The first major red flag appeared when Rob introduced Michaella to his friends at a Boston bar. After producers explained that his friend Joe could no longer be served alcohol, Rob became furious and demanded that the cameras be removed.

“I’m not this phony-ass Hollywood bulls–t,” Rob declared, making it abundantly clear that he was not enjoying the situation.

His brother, Ryan Feeley, attempted to calm him down, telling him to relax rather than continue escalating the confrontation. Michaella, meanwhile, appeared stunned by the sudden change in her fiancé’s demeanor.

At one point, producers for the show decided to cut off Rob’s over-served friend, at which point, he allegedly snapped at them.

“ This is just a temporary part of the night, right?” she asked, apparently hoping the outburst would pass.

Unfortunately, the tension did not end there.

Rob subsequently brought up an earlier incident in which Michaella had described him as aggressive after he accidentally pulled her earring.

When he asked whether she had ever felt that way about him, Michaella responded that she had not —–except for the moment unfolding right in front of them.

Things became even more uncomfortable when the couple reunited with their fellow contestants at a group gathering.

Rob grew increasingly agitated while Michaella spoke with Matt Waldrip, another man she had connected with during the experiment. Rob insisted that he was frustrated with the production and believed the situation was being manipulated for television.

“I’m going down in this thing as the biggest piece of s–t,” he shouted, accusing Netflix of wanting to portray him negatively.

He also directed his frustration toward the other contestants, questioning their relationships and telling them that they had barely known one another before the experiment began.

When Michaella attempted to pull him aside for a private conversation, Rob instead told her to sit down.

That was apparently the breaking point.

Michaella eventually excused herself and broke down in tears with fellow contestant Erika Ellis. Despite acknowledging that she loved Rob, she could no longer envision a future with him.

“We’re not getting married,” she declared. “I cannot marry this man under any circumstances.”

Rob subsequently packed his belongings and left their shared apartment, bringing their engagement to an end.

The breakup is another reminder that finding someone willing to propose inside the pods is only the beginning. Once the couples enter the real world, cameras, interpersonal conflicts, and the pressure of an impending wedding can expose serious cracks in a relationship.

For Michaella, the decision ultimately came down to whether she could move forward with a man whose behavior had left her so upset.

And she clearly decided that saying “I do” was out of the question.