Reading Time: 2 minutes

He’s been at times lucky, at times heartbroken.

Music icon Ricky Martin has been both married and divorced since rising to fame.

And he wasn’t always famous, and had relationships before his breakout hit, “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Here’s a quick history of the singer’s love life — and where things stand today.

Ricky Martin attends the People En Espanol 50 Most Beautiful Gala on May 15, 2012. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Early life

Prior to becoming famous, Enrique “Ricky” Martín Morales — born in 1971 — had relationships with both men and women.

An infamous interview in 2000, shortly after his meteoric rise to fame, saw Barbara Walters directly ask him about his sexuality — asking him about whether or not he was gay, and noting that he could stop the rumors.

“I just don’t feel like it,” Martin said at the time, avoiding the question.

He later remarked that he felt haunted by the question and that interview. Walters, too, regretted it, noting that it may have harmed his career.

In August of 2008, Martin became a father to twin sons via gestational surrogacy.

Coming out

In March of 2010, Martin came out as gay on his website.

“I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man,” he affirmed. “I am very blessed to be who I am.”

Martin went on to say that he had love and passion and no regrets about past relationships, including those with women.

He went on to say that he found sexuality labels too narrow and constricting for his taste. However, Martin famously quipped that “men are my thing” when it came to long-term relationships.

Sure enough, from 2010 to 2014, Martin had his first public relationship with a man — dating Puerto Rican economist Carlos González Abella.

PHTOO THREE

Marriage

In March of 2016, Martin and Jwan Yosef, a Syrian-Swedish painter, went Instagram official with each other.

It was not until January 2018 that Martin confirmed that the two had secretly married.

Late that same year, they announced having welcomed a daughter.

In 2019, at the annual HRC dinner, he announced that they were expecting a fourth child — welcoming that son just before Halloween.

(All of Martin’s children were welcomed via gestational carrier.)

Divorce

Unfortunately, love does not last forever.

In July of 2023, Martin and his then-husband announced that they had separated.

They were divorcing, they revealed, after six years of marriage.

Martin has yet to remarry (or, if he has, it is not public).

However, he remains a music icon, an LGBTQ+ trailblazer, and a widely desired celebrity. Love is sure to find him again.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources