Rex Ryan Arrested After Allegedly Hitting 2 Pedestrians With Truck

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Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan surrendered to police in Nashville on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck allegedly ran over the feet of two pedestrians.

Nashville police announced the arrest in a news release titled “Former NFL Coach surrendered for booking this morning”.

Police say Ryan is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of ‘ESPN’s Sunday’s NFL Countdown’ speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Ryan was behind the wheel of his pickup when he allegedly struck the two pedestrians in Nashville and rolled over their feet.

The outlet didn’t hold back on the irony, calling it a “shocking allegation against a guy who LOVES feet.”

Ryan, 63, is best known for his run as head coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, where his brash personality and colorful press conferences made him one of the most recognizable figures in the league.

After his coaching days, he made the jump to television and has worked as a commentator for ESPN, where he became a familiar face to a whole new generation of football fans.

Now he’s making headlines for a very different reason.

Police say the two pedestrians were struck when the truck rolled over their feet. As many social media users have noted, there’s an irony to the incident, as Ryan famously loves feet.

It’s unclear exactly when the incident took place or what led up to it. Everything known so far comes from the police announcement and early reports, and all of it remains an allegation at this stage.

What is clear is that Ryan chose to turn himself in rather than be picked up by officers, reporting to authorities Wednesday morning to be booked.

Ryan has long been known as one of the more outspoken personalities in football, both on the sidelines and in the broadcast booth.

That reputation has kept him in the spotlight long after his last head-coaching job, and it’s likely to keep plenty of eyes on this case as it moves forward.

More details on the charges, Ryan’s booking and any upcoming court date are expected to come from Nashville police in the coming days.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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