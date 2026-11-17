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Heidi Gardner is mourning an unimaginable loss. And new details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the death of her boyfriend, filmmaker Ray Tintori.

According to TMZ, authorities were called to Tintori’s Manhattan apartment on November 10 after receiving a request for a wellness check.

The New York City Fire Department tells the outlet that fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to an apartment on East 5th Street in the East Village at approximately 8:43 a.m.

Heidi Gardner attends A24’s “Death Of A Unicorn” New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

When emergency responders arrived, they found one person dead. EMS personnel pronounced the individual deceased at the scene, which was subsequently turned over to the New York Police Department.

Tintori was 43.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner previously confirmed that his death remains under investigation. Both the cause and manner of death are pending further study.

Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ that Gardner is grieving and receiving support from family members and friends.

The news comes amid additional reporting about the circumstances of Tintori’s death. According to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said his body was discovered by friends, rather than Gardner.

The source also indicated that the death did not appear to be criminal in nature and that no drug paraphernalia was found inside the apartment.

Neither Gardner nor her representatives have publicly commented on the tragedy.

Although the couple largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Tintori offered a glimpse into their romance with a heartfelt Instagram tribute in July 2025.

Alongside several photographs of the pair together, the filmmaker gushed about Gardner, describing her as “prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met.”

Tintori was an accomplished filmmaker and music video director whose credits included several memorable projects for MGMT, including the videos for “Kids” and “Electric Feel.” He also directed music videos for The Killers and Arcade Fire.

He was a founding member of Court 13, the New Orleans-based arts collective behind the critically acclaimed 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild. Tintori also served as special-effects unit director on the Oscar-nominated production.

Gardner, meanwhile, appeared on Saturday Night Live from 2017 until 2025. The comedian’s relationship with Tintori followed her separation from Marvel writer Zeb Wells, whom she had been married to for 13 years.

For now, the circumstances surrounding Tintori’s death remain unclear, and officials have not released a definitive explanation.

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