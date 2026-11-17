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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Ray Tintori, a filmmaker whose work included music videos for MGMT, The Killers, and Arcade Fire, has died. He was 43.

Tintori was also known to fans of Saturday Night Live as the boyfriend of former cast member Heidi Gardner.

Heidi Gardner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner is investigating his death. Both the cause and manner of death remain pending further study.

Sources told TMZ that Gardner is grieving and has the support of family and friends as she navigates the loss. The comedian has not publicly commented.

Although it is unclear when the couple began dating, Tintori made his affection for Gardner abundantly clear in a July 2025 Instagram tribute celebrating her birthday.

“Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met,” he wrote alongside photos of the pair together. He also recalled falling for Gardner the moment they met, praising her laugh and describing himself as “crushing on you so deep, endlessly.”

Tintori ended the heartfelt message by calling himself her “boy forever.” The post offered a rare glimpse into a relationship that the couple largely kept out of the public eye.

Away from his personal life, Tintori built an impressive career behind the camera. He directed music videos for MGMT, including the memorable visuals for “Kids,” “Time to Pretend” and “Electric Feel.” His credits also included work with The Killers and Arcade Fire, as well as Solange.

He was part of Court 13, the filmmaking collective behind the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild. The movie earned four Academy Award nominations and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

Tintori also came from a family with deep ties to the film industry. His father, John Tintori, worked as a film editor, while his mother, Mary Cybulski, was a respected script supervisor and set photographer. Cybulski died in November 2025 after battling glioblastoma.

Gardner joined Saturday Night Live in 2017 and remained on the NBC sketch series for eight seasons. Her run ended in 2025, when she was not brought back for the show’s 51st season. She was previously married to Marvel writer Zeb Wells.

Tintori’s death is now under investigation, and officials have not released additional details. He is survived by family, friends, and colleagues mourning the loss of a filmmaker whose work reached audiences through some of music’s most recognizable videos.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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