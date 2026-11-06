Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy With $3.45 Million in Debt, Puts Up Super Bowl Ring For Collateral: Report

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Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has reportedly filed for bankruptcy, and one of the assets tied up in the filing is his Super Bowl ring.

According to Daily Loud, Rice’s bankruptcy filing lists more than $3.45 million in debt.

The report claims that Rice’s Super Bowl ring, valued at $160,000, is listed as collateral.

Arrowhead Stadium is lit in blue as the Kansas City Chiefs display the #LightItBlue campaign logo on their digital boards on April 09, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An asset listed as collateral is one that has been pledged to secure a debt. If the borrower can’t pay back what they owe, the lender can move to claim the asset to cover the balance.

In other words, the jewelry that marks the biggest win of an NFL player’s career is reportedly sitting on the table as Rice deals with his creditors.

A $160,000 ring covers only a small slice of the reported $3.45 million total. The report did not say who Rice owes money to or how the debt breaks down.

The report surfaced on Friday, putting the Chiefs receiver’s finances in the spotlight in the middle of the NFL season.

This, of course, is not the first controversy of the wideout’s career.

In July of last year, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail for his involvement in a catastrophic hit-and-run car accident.

And in January of 2026, Rice’s former girlfriend accused him of abuse.

Controversially, Travis Kelce expressed support for Rice during his imprisonment, a move that drew condemnation from many fans of Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift.

Needless to say, this is not the kind of distraction that the Chiefs are looking for midway through a roller coaster season.

The Chiefs lost their last two games, a development that has sparked concerns about the team’s trajectory.

And while Rice has been a fairly efficient presence on the field, his off-field antics continue to spark concern/

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.