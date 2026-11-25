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Prince William could strip his own children of their royal titles once he becomes king, according to claims in a forthcoming book by royal author Tom Sykes.

The book, titled Dukes of Hazard: Harry, Andrew and Edward VIII: The Spares Who Shook the Throne, looks at William’s reported ambitions for his reign, Radar Online reports.

According to the outlet, William and Kate Middleton, both 44, are said to favor giving Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, more freedom to decide their own futures.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they attend The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Friends of the Prince of Wales reportedly told Sykes that William is focused on the “liberation of his children.”

Prince George, 13, is still destined to inherit the throne. But under the reported plan, his younger siblings could be given the chance to build careers outside the royal institution, without holding on to their HRH styles.

The idea would reportedly borrow from Princess Anne, 76, and Prince Edward, 62, whose children grew up without using HRH styles.

Another royal watcher has reportedly claimed that William believes removing titles will be “breathtakingly simple.”

The broader proposal would treat royal titles more like a job requirement than a birthright. Working royals would receive salaries, allowances and housing in exchange for carrying out official engagements.

Family members who choose not to take part would be expected to support themselves, without the perks that come with representing the monarchy.

The reported plan isn’t new. Just days ago, claims from the same book suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their titles under William’s royal shake-up.

A friend of William quoted in the book reportedly put it bluntly. “If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH,” the source said.

Sykes reportedly writes that Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet would all lose their royal styles and titles under William’s current vision.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and went on to set up their own business ventures in the US. They agreed at the time to stop using their HRH styles in an official capacity, but kept their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now, it appears William’s own kids could be swept up in the same overhaul.

William, of course, is not king yet. His father, King Charles, 78, remains on the throne, and William is next in line.

Still, the future king has been open about wanting to shake things up. During an appearance with Eugene Levy on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller, William made his intentions clear.

“Change is on my agenda – change for good,” he said.

He added, “I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

William has already shown he’s willing to make big moves with the Duchy of Cornwall. Plans have been announced to sell roughly 20% of the estate over the next decade, raising £500 million ($656 million) for affordable housing, renewable energy and environmental projects.

“He’s gone and looked under the bonnet and is now making really difficult decisions and changing an organisation that hasn’t been changed for a very long time,” a spokesperson for William said.

His reported vision for a slimmed-down monarchy would involve a smaller group of working royals whose public duties justify their privileges and financial support. That would build on Charles’ own longtime goal of streamlining the institution.

If the reported reforms go ahead, William and Kate’s family and the Edinburghs could end up at the center of a much smaller royal operation.

Royal aides have reportedly indicated that, for now, William’s priorities remain supporting his family and carrying out his duties as Prince of Wales, especially following Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024.

William is also said to favor shorter, more focused overseas trips and charity work that delivers measurable results for communities. His and Kate’s recent visit to India was seen as an early sign of that approach.

Sykes’ book is set to be released soon.

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