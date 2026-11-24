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Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk was broken into on Monday night, and two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A palace source confirmed the break-in to Page Six, calling the incident “terrifying” and saying they “couldn’t believe” it had happened.

The scare comes at a rocky time for the royal family, following reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their titles under William’s royal shake-up.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk in the orchards as they visit to Long Meadow Cider on October 14, 2025 in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The property is Anmer Hall, the couple’s 10-bedroom country home on the royal estate. The intruders were reportedly masked.

The good news is that nobody was home. The source said William, Kate and their three kids, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, were not at the residence during the break-in.

The family was reportedly at their main home, Forest Lodge in Windsor, when it all went down.

Police laid out the timeline in a statement. “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate last night,” the statement read.

According to police, officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. after someone reported suspicious activity at the property.

The response was a big one. “Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area,” the statement said.

Police added that the pair was picked up on the grounds. “Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass. They remain in police custody. The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.”

Police have not released the names or ages of the two men, and there’s no word yet on whether anything was taken from the home.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when asked about the break-in.

Anmer Hall has a long history with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Queen Elizabeth II gave the Norfolk home to the couple as a wedding present.

William and Kate lived there full-time between 2015 and 2017. They moved back to London once George started school and stayed at Kensington Palace until 2022.

That year, the family relocated to Windsor, where they still live today.

Anmer Hall is still a big part of their lives, though. The royals spend holidays and breaks on the Sandringham estate.

Kate also retreated to the Norfolk property during her recent battle with cancer, which makes the news of strangers getting inside feel even more personal.

This isn’t the first time burglars have come close to the couple. In 2024, two burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle estate.

William and Kate weren’t on site for that one either, but they were nearby at Adelaide Cottage on Home Park, where they were living at the time.

The Sandringham estate itself has also seen trouble recently. Monday’s break-in comes six months after a masked man was arrested at the royal family’s country retreat.

In that incident, a man allegedly confronted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from a parked car while the 66-year-old was out walking his dogs.

Alex Jenkinson was later charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior. He has denied the charges.

Andrew has dealt with intruders before, too. In 2021, a woman was arrested after getting into his Royal Lodge residence and wandering around for 20 minutes.

The latest incident is sure to raise fresh questions about how intruders keep getting so close to royal homes, especially one belonging to the future king and queen.

For now, the two men arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

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