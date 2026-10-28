Prince Louis Looks Like a Grownup In New Pic Shared By Kate Middleton

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Well, Prince Louis is growing up before our eyes, and his latest public appearance is giving royal watchers another reminder that the days are flying by.

On October 28, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a previously unseen family photograph to highlight the work of mountain rescue volunteers.

The image featured the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis, who appeared noticeably older in the new snapshot.

The family posed alongside rescue workers in a photograph released in honor of Mountain Rescue Awareness Day.

While the post was intended to recognize the dedication of those who help keep people safe in the wilderness, fans also got a fresh glimpse of the rapidly growing royal children.

And Louis, 8, is no longer looking quite so little.

William and Kate accompanied the photograph with a message praising the volunteers who put themselves in challenging situations to help others.

“Through our connection with this remarkable organization, we have seen first-hand the dedication, professionalism, and compassion that define their work,” the couple wrote, signing the message “W & C.”

Kate also reflected on her own experience with mountain rescue teams after completing the National Three Peaks Challenge earlier this summer. The demanding undertaking involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland, and Wales within 24 hours.

“Meeting local mountain rescue teams during the Three Peaks Challenge this summer was an opportunity to say thank you in person for the vital role they play in keeping walkers and climbers safe on the mountains all year round,” she wrote.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has maintained an interest in outdoor organizations for years. In 2023, she and William visited the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team to participate in activities marking the organization’s 60th anniversary. Those activities included medical support exercises, a search dog demonstration, and abseiling.

Her latest hiking challenge also carried a personal significance. Kate completed the 23-mile undertaking roughly a year and a half after announcing that her cancer was in remission. She previously explained that she wanted to emphasize the importance of holistic health care and the broader effects of serious illness.

William and Kate concluded their latest message by expressing their admiration for the volunteers who respond to emergencies in difficult conditions.

“We are incredibly proud to support the extraordinary volunteers who respond in all conditions, often at a moment’s notice, to help others when they need it most,” they wrote.

The couple’s latest family photograph offers another reminder that their children are growing up quickly. George is now 13, Charlotte is 11, and Louis is 8.

And while the youngest Wales child has become a fan favorite for his expressive face and playful behavior at royal events, this latest appearance shows just how quickly the family’s little troublemaker is becoming a young gentleman.