Prince Harry's 'Big Mistake' Could Ruin Royal Reconciliation, Expert Warns

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Earlier this week, we reported on Prince Harry’s surprise interview with GQ.

Now, the conversation is drawing fresh criticism from royal commentators, who say Harry’s decision to discuss his family rift publicly could undercut his chances of reconciling with Prince William and King Charles.

One expert told Fox News that the Duke of Sussex is making a “big mistake” that could destroy any chance of a royal reconciliation.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he leaves the High Court on April 8, 2025 in London, England. Prince Harry arrived in the UK this morning to attend court for his appeal against the downgrading of his security detail for family visits to the UK. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Harry has said repeatedly that he wants peace with his family, but his critics argue that continuing to talk about those strained relationships in the press works against that goal.

One royal author went further, calling the move “tone-deaf.”

According to the outlet, the author’s criticism centers on the timing of the interview and the fact that Harry keeps addressing the family situation in public.

A separate royal expert claimed that Harry openly discussing the feud has fueled Prince William’s fears.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been wary of the Sussexes making private family matters public. That concern comes from the expert’s account rather than from William himself.

According to that expert, Harry’s latest round of candor could make a reconciliation between the brothers even harder to achieve.

The GQ interview was Harry’s first since he and Meghan Markle moved back to the UK with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

The couple had spent six years living in California after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020.

In the interview, Harry explained that the decision to relocate came together quickly, despite the family having discussed it before.

“We’ve had plans in the past, and I think for lots of people, it’s like, if you’re going to make a big move like this, that’s going to take a lot of planning,” he told the magazine. “For us, it was very short.”

“For us, when certain stars align, and it’s clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that,” he added.

Harry also said he wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience the country where he grew up, including the positive parts of his own childhood.

But it was his remarks about his father and brother that got the most attention. At one point in the conversation, Harry was asked whether he grieves his “complicated” relationships with Charles and William.

“Yes, of course,” he replied, adding that family estrangement is something many people can relate to.

“There’s sibling disagreements. There’s broken relationships between, you know, kids and their parents, kids and one parent,” he said, noting that people often bring up the subject when they talk to him.

Harry suggested that public fascination with the royal family’s troubles might come from a hope that watching them work through their differences could help others with their own family problems.

“Some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out,” he said.

That line quickly sparked speculation that Harry was taking a swipe at William or other members of the royal family.

A spokesperson for the prince later clarified that the comment was not directed at his relatives.

Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and Meghan stepped back as working royals, and the GQ conversation made clear he still sees the rift as unresolved.

Now, with experts lining up to warn that talking about it publicly is the very thing keeping it alive, the interview Harry framed as a hopeful message about reconciliation is being read by his critics as the latest obstacle to one.