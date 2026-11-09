Prince Harry & William: Feuding Worse Than EVER Despite UK Return?

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“Reconciliation is not in the cards” for King Charles’ sons.

Reports say that Prince William isn’t budging when it comes to reconciliation efforts from Harry, even as their father welcomes him back to the UK with open arms.

Both princes are stubborn and neither feels the need to apologize.

Some speculate that there’s something else eating away at William — and not something that an apology could remedy.

Prince Harry during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nottingham on October 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

‘Rubbed salt into an already festering wound’

Author Christopher Andersen spoke to Fox News about the princely feud between brothers — or, more accurately, the brotherly feud between princes.

“Harry has never believed he has anything to apologize for,” he asserted. “William had never believed he had anything to apologize for.”

As a result, Andersen explained: “Reconciliation is not in the cards.”

He suggested that “it shouldn’t come as any surprise that William views Harry as having betrayed not only the royal family but the institution of the monarchy itself.”

According to Andersen, “Harry returning to the U.K. and picking up where he left off before Megxit just rubbed salt into an already festering wound.”

“These are two extraordinarily strong and stubborn men,” Andersen characterized.

He went on to lament that the princes are people “who have, sadly, learned over the past few years that they can live without each other.”

Harry and William were once very close.

Andersen reasoned: “If the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, their father’s coronation, and the cancer battles of both the king and the Princess of Wales didn’t bring them together, it’s very hard to imagine what would.”

Though just about all reporting seems to agree that the brothers are on the outs, not everyone echoes the claim that it’s still mutual.

There’s more to this grudge than some on-air grievances

An unidentified inside source spoke to People recently, sharing that Harry and Meghan have no plans to apologize to William and Kate.

(There have been wild claims that the Sussexes plan to grovel and apologize for daring to discuss their lives and experiences.)

Harry has made profound steps in getting closer with Charles and, reports say, even spending more time with Camilla.

However, the insider noted that, when it comes to his brother, “there’s no movement, especially on William’s side.”

It sounds incredibly frustrating to live your life, doing what is best for your family, only for someone with whom you were once close to refuse to mend fences with you. Unfortunately, family works like this sometimes.

Many speculate that William may feel, more than anything else, a deep sense of envy when it comes to Harry.

Both brothers were born in the spotlight, their lives and duties planned before they first drew breath.

Harry, however, found a way to leave and live happily with his wife and children. And this may have only been the latest unintended grating success.

He was widely believed to have always been the late queen’s favorite grandchild. And, to be blunt, he is the handsomer of the two.

William could abandon all claims to the throne. He could take the throne and help (finally) abolish the monarchy, sparing his children from this generational curse. He won’t, but he could.