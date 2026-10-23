Prince Harry Says Returning to UK Was Last-Minute Decision: ‘Very Short’

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t spend years planning their return to the UK.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to seize an opportunity when the timing felt right — and their children are already enjoying the change.

Harry opened up about the family’s relocation in an interview with GQ that was released this week.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave Epic Partners, a local charity dedicated to empowering positive change for children and young people in the communities of Nottingham, during their visit to Nottingham on October 15, 2026, in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The conversation marked his first interview since he and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in August.

The couple had spent six years living in California after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. Although they had previously considered returning to Harry’s homeland, the decision to make the move came together much faster than one might expect.

“We’ve had plans in the past, and I think for lots of people, it’s like, if you’re going to make a big move like this, that’s going to take a lot of planning,” Harry explained. “For us, it was very short.”

The prince said the family had discussed the possibility before, but the right circumstances ultimately convinced them to act.

“For us, when certain stars align, and it’s clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that,” he said.

Harry also explained that he wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience the country where he grew up, allowing them to discover the positive aspects of his childhood while avoiding some of the less pleasant experiences.

After six years of living in the United States, he said, bringing his entire family to Britain presented an opportunity worth serious consideration.

“This is an opportunity, let’s do it now,” he recalled thinking.

The children’s education also played a major role in the decision. Harry admitted he had not realized just how important the opportunity would be until his kids began attending school in Britain.

“I didn’t know how important it was to me,” he said, adding that Archie and Lilibet had already been in school for two weeks and were loving the experience.

Harry was careful to clarify that he wasn’t criticizing American schools. Rather, he believes exposing children to two different cultures can be especially valuable at their ages.

The move has also given the family more opportunities to spend time with relatives, friends and their children. Harry described enjoying the chance to arrange “endless playdates” as Archie and Lilibet settle into their new surroundings.

Of course, returning to Britain also means Harry is once again navigating a complicated relationship with the British press. His clashes with the media have been a major source of tension since his departure from royal life.

Still, the prince has expressed hope that circumstances will be different this time around, suggesting that mutual respect could allow both sides to move forward.

We’ll see what happens — but for now, it seems that Harry and Meghan are loving their new life overseas.