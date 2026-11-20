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Prince Harry opened up about how his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are settling into life in the UK during a live appearance on ITV’s This Morning on Friday.

It marked the Duke of Sussex’s first television interview since he and Meghan Markle moved their family back to Britain from California.

And the proud dad had a cute update about his daughter’s voice.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on April 16, 2026 during a Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Harry, 42, revealed that Lilibet, 5, has gotten pretty good at a British accent, especially when she says “Mummy,” Page Six reports.

He also joked about the role he’s playing in the transition, telling the hosts, “I’m squeezing the accents out of them.”

According to Harry, the kids’ classmates are pitching in on that front too, helping their American accents sound a little more British.

Of course, the move hasn’t been a breeze. Harry described it as a “big culture shift” for Archie, 7, and Lilibet, who are adjusting to “big changes” like wearing school uniforms.

Still, he insisted they’re handling it well and that they “love being back.”

Harry said the change has done wonders for both of them, adding that their confidence has gone “through the roof” since the family arrived.

“It’s great being back on home soil,” he said.

Not every American habit is going away, though. During a segment that had Harry choosing between British and American food, he admitted that his kids still ask for American waffles every time.

With the holidays approaching, Harry shared that Archie and Lilibet are crossing their fingers for snow.

He also confessed that he’s excited to enjoy some British Christmas traditions himself this year.

The family already got a head start on the season earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan, 45, took Archie and Lilibet to the opening night of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London, where the family appeared to be in good spirits as they checked out the rides and activities.

In one photo, Harry rode the bumper cars with Archie, while Meghan and Lilibet stood behind a rail and watched the father-son duo.

The outing was the first time the family of four had been seen out together publicly since they relocated to the UK in August.

The Sussexes reportedly made the move to be closer to Harry’s father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer.

The couple also wanted to make sure their children build relationships with their family, according to the report.

The relocation was a major shift for Harry and Meghan, who had been living in California with their kids before heading back across the pond this summer.

Not everyone in the royal family has rolled out the welcome mat, though. Reports have claimed that Harry and Prince William’s feud is as bad as ever despite his UK return, with neither brother feeling he owes the other an apology.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed at the time that “reconciliation is not in the cards” between the brothers, even as King Charles welcomed Harry back.

For now, Harry seems focused on helping his kids feel at home, and by his account, Lilibet is already sounding the part.

Harry’s This Morning interview came just days after he visited Ukraine, where he said he would “100 percent” return to serve in the British Army if his country needed him.

He’s now expected to spend the holiday season in the UK with Meghan and the kids, who are still hoping for that snow.

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