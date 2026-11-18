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Prince Harry says he would “100 percent” return to the British Army if his country needed him, and he issued a stark warning about Russia while visiting Ukraine over the weekend.

The Duke of Sussex made the remarks on the “Ukraine: The Latest” podcast during a stop in Lviv, Page Six reports.

“If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 percent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” Harry said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

He also said “we should all be nervous” about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again,” he added.

Harry went further, suggesting that Britain has effectively been at war with Russia for about a decade already.

“Just because there’s no drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war,” he said.

He also praised the country he was visiting, saying that “there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine.”

The prince didn’t stop at Russia. He also took aim at how President Donald Trump’s administration has handled the conflict.

“I think there’s been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group – or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently,” Harry said.

“As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that,” he added, in an apparent reference to Democrats taking control of the House and Senate after the 2026 midterm elections.

Harry arrived in Ukraine on Saturday. It’s his fourth trip to the country since Russia launched its invasion in 2022.

While there, he met with wounded soldiers at a conference for medics. He also promised to bring his Invictus Games to Ukraine once the country is at peace.

His offer to suit up again carries weight because he’s done it before. Harry served in the British military from 2005 to 2015 and completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Leaving the Army was hard on him. Speaking to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels on October 1, Harry opened up about how much he struggled after stepping away in 2015.

“I know something about that transition,” he said at the time. “When I hung up my uniform, I felt as though I had lost not simply a profession, but part of my purpose and identity.”

He said that as a member of the royal family, he was “fortunate” to have “another way to serve.” He used that platform to launch the Invictus Games, which he said helps others “find their way forward.”

Harry has also credited his time in Afghanistan with helping him process the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“If you lose your mum at the age of 12, you have got to deal with it,” he said in a 2017 interview. “Afghan was the moment where I was like, ‘Right, deal with it.'”

The Ukraine trip comes during a big year of change for the “Spare” author. Harry moved back to the UK from California in August with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids.

The return hasn’t patched things up at home, though. Reports say Prince William isn’t budging on reconciliation with Harry, even as King Charles has welcomed his younger son back to the UK.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed that Harry “returning to the U.K. and picking up where he left off before Megxit just rubbed salt into an already festering wound” for his older brother.

For now, Harry’s focus appears to be on Ukraine, where he has pledged to hold the Invictus Games once the fighting ends.

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