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Prince William reportedly wants to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children of their royal titles once he becomes king, according to claims in royal author Tom Sykes’ forthcoming book, Dukes of Hazard.

The book describes a “massive restructuring” of the monarchy that William has allegedly already discussed with aides, The Blast reports.

Under the reported plan, royal titles and the use of His or Her Royal Highness would depend on doing official work for the Crown.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In other words, titles would work more like job titles than birthrights. Royals who carry out public duties would keep their titles, financial support and official housing. Those who choose private careers would not.

A friend of William quoted in the book reportedly laid it out bluntly. “If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH,” the source said.

The same friend added that non-working family members would not get subsidized accommodation or special favors, but would be free to live their own lives and build their own careers.

That would hit the Sussexes hardest. Sykes reportedly writes that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet would all lose their royal styles and titles under William’s current plan.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020. They agreed to stop using their HRH styles in an official capacity, but they kept their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry is also a prince by birth, and Archie and Lilibet are entitled to be called Prince and Princess under existing royal conventions. Those are exactly the distinctions William reportedly wants to make less meaningful.

None of this can happen yet. King Charles is still on the throne, and William, 44, is the heir. The reported overhaul would only come into play once he becomes king.

Even then, it may not be simple. Pulling an HRH style is one thing, but removing a hereditary peerage like Harry’s Dukedom of Sussex would involve legal and constitutional hurdles beyond just withdrawing a style.

The plan reportedly isn’t only about Harry. According to Sykes, William also wants Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have more freedom to choose their futures, including the option to give up their titles and HRH styles if they pursue careers outside the monarchy.

Prince George would be the exception, since he is next in line after his father. The approach reportedly takes inspiration from Princess Anne’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who have built independent lives without prince or princess titles.

Sykes suggests William sees the changes as a way to give his own kids more options while shrinking the number of royals supported by the institution.

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales declined to weigh in on the book itself. “As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them,” the spokesperson said.

Kensington Palace has since reportedly pushed back on claims that William plans to remove Harry’s and other non-working royals’ HRH status, saying the report has “no factual basis.”

The proposals have not been formally announced, and there is no indication that any change to the Sussex family’s titles has been legally set in motion.

William has made no secret that he wants to shake things up, though. He has previously declared that “change is on my agenda.”

The claims land at a tense moment for the brothers. Earlier this month, reports said William isn’t budging on reconciliation with Harry despite his UK return, even as King Charles has welcomed his younger son back.

Royal author Christopher Andersen said at the time that neither brother believes he has anything to apologize for. “Reconciliation is not in the cards,” he said.

Andersen also claimed that “William views Harry as having betrayed not only the royal family but the institution of the monarchy itself.”

That standoff reportedly extends to the holidays. William is said to remain unwilling to reconcile with Harry and Meghan ahead of Christmas, despite the Sussexes’ return to Britain.

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