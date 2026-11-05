Pregnant Jen Affleck Files For Divorce: Another 'Mormon Wives' Couple Bites the Dust!

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Another marriage featured on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives appears to be coming to an end.

Jen Affleck has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck, after seven years of marriage. And the timing makes the news particularly heartbreaking:

The couple is currently expecting their fourth child together.

Jennifer Affleck at the 20th Anniversary of L’OrÃ©al Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

According to court documents obtained by People, Jen filed a petition for divorce on Tuesday in Utah’s Fourth Judicial District Court. Zac is listed as the respondent in the proceedings.

The filing comes just months after the couple announced they were expanding their family.

Jen shared the pregnancy news in June, posting photographs from a maternity shoot and simply captioning the announcement, “Chapter Four.”

The couple already share three children: daughters Nora and Penelope, and son Luca.

Jen and Zac first met in 2018 through the Mormon dating app Mutual. Their relationship moved quickly, with Zac proposing at New York City’s Top of the Rock in early 2019. They married in June of that year.

Unfortunately, their relationship has hardly been a fairytale. Fans of Mormon Wives have watched the couple navigate some seriously uncomfortable marital disagreements.

During the show’s first season, Jen and Zac’s relationship struggles became a major storyline, particularly surrounding his gambling and her desire for greater independence. Jen later acknowledged that their marriage was already in a difficult place when filming began.

She revealed that the couple had been attending therapy regularly and suggested that significant changes would be necessary if their relationship were going to survive.

The pair briefly separated during the second season, eventually reconciling and continuing their relationship in subsequent seasons.

However, their problems weren’t exactly behind them.

During Season 5, filmed earlier this year, viewers watched another series of disagreements surrounding Jen’s professional ambitions. Zac reportedly threatened divorce if she accepted an acting opportunity involving an on-screen relationship. He also criticized her interest in appearing in a Sports Illustrated photoshoot.

Jen expressed frustration over feeling controlled in her marriage, questioning whether she would ever have the freedom to pursue the opportunities she wanted.

Now, it appears those concerns may have contributed to an even bigger decision.

The divorce filing does not disclose the reason for the separation or provide details about the custody arrangements Jen is seeking. She did, however, submit a proposed parenting plan alongside her petition.

Jen is also preparing for another major professional chapter. She is scheduled to appear in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on Hulu November 12.

After years of allowing cameras to document their relationship struggles, Jen and Zac now face the challenge of navigating their separation while preparing to welcome another child.

And that’s certainly a lot to process at once.