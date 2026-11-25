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Finally, a happily ever after!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has some wonderful news.

She and her girlfriend are now engaged.

Porsha and her fiancee shared the news and the heartwarming video, earning congratulations far and wide.

Porsha Williams attends the BET Awards 2026 on June 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

‘I said YES’

Porsha is engaged!

On Tuesday, November 24, the The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to share the proposal video.

(The actual proposal took place on Saturday, November 21.)

“I said YES,” Porsha captioned the video. She also included a diamond ring emoji.

Just months after shutting down engagement speculation, she was overjoyed to share the good news.

Porsha concluded her caption by tagging her fiancee, Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

“I love you forever @sway_thepro,” the Bravolebrity gushed.

For her part, Patrice shared the same video.

“Engaged. 11/21/26 #IssaFiancee,” she captioned alongside a red heart emoji.

“I love you!” Patrice gushed to her fiancee.

Congratulations!

Without identifying her, Porsha shared that she had a girlfriend at New York City’s CultureCon in October 2025.

Then, in November of that year, she and Patrice went Instagram Official.

That puts the proposal after just one year of public dating — though they have clearly been together for longer than that.

Porsha of course has two ex-husbands and an ex-fiance.

Dennis McKinley’s surname is similar enough to Patrice McKinney’s to make some fans do a double-take.

Fellow Real Housewives (past and present, from RHOA and other cities) were quick to shower Porsha with congratulations.

Andy Cohen was among those to celebrate the good news in Instagram comments, penning a string of heart emojis.

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