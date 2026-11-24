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The late Pope Francis privately believed he had come face to face with the Devil on at least three occasions, according to diary entries now being made public.

The pontiff’s personal reflections are featured in a new book, The Private Diary of Pope Francis, compiled by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close friend and longtime collaborator.

The book draws from diary pages Francis kept between 1992 and 2024, offering a rare look at the spiritual struggles he largely kept to himself.

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of the Immaculate Conception at Spanish Steps December 8, 2013 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Two of the encounters reportedly happened while Francis was serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires. The third took place in 2018, after he had become pope and following a deeply troubling trip to Chile that was overshadowed by a clergy sexual abuse scandal.

Francis described the Devil as having “eyes of fire” that were both “menacing” and “seductive.” In a January 24, 2021 entry, he revisited an experience that occurred after he returned to Rome from Chile.

“On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting,” Francis wrote. He said he saw the Devil and heard a triumphant voice declare, “Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted.”

The former pope said the voice’s powerful raspiness stayed with him. He added that he was able to leave the meeting, writing that “the Lord granted me an opportunity” to get out and “thus freed me.”

The Chile trip had been a particularly painful chapter in Francis’ papacy. During the visit, he initially defended a bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse, prompting widespread criticism.

After returning to Rome, Francis apologized, commissioned an investigation, and acknowledged that he had been misled about the situation.

His diary also describes a separate vision of what he called the “entrance to hell.” In an entry about the Chile scandal, Francis reportedly wrote that he looked toward it briefly and was terrified. He said he grabbed his rosary “as a weapon.”

The new book reportedly goes beyond those experiences, including reflections on a two-year spiritual crisis Francis faced in 2021 and 2022, as well as the emotional weight of leading the Catholic Church.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis is being released in multiple languages.

Its publication offers an unusually intimate account of the late pope’s private faith and fears, while making clear that these were experiences as Francis understood and recorded them in his own spiritual life.

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