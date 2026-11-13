Peter Weber: ENGAGED to Jadeyn Carr After Announcing Baby News!

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Peter Weber is preparing for a very different kind of rose ceremony.

The former Bachelor star is officially engaged to girlfriend Jadeyn Carr, and the happy announcement comes with another major development: The couple is expecting twins!

Weber, 35, shared the exciting news on November 11, posting a series of photos from his Central Park proposal in New York City.

Peter Weber attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Picturesâ€™ â€œ80 For Bradyâ€ presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Carr proudly displayed her oval-cut diamond engagement ring as the couple celebrated their latest relationship milestone.

“Marry Me @jaydencarr,” Weber captioned the Instagram post.

Carr was equally enthusiastic about the news, sharing the announcement on her Instagram Stories with a simple but meaningful message.

“My forever!!!” she wrote.

Several familiar faces from Bachelor Nation also stopped by to congratulate the newly engaged couple. Adam Gottschalk revealed that he and his wife, Raven, had actually been placing bets about when and where Weber would propose.

“Dang it, I lost a bet with Raven that you were gonna propose on a plane,” Adam joked, before adding, “Congrats bro! You guys are gonna be amazing parents.”

Tyler Cameron also offered his congratulations, writing, “Nicely done sir!!”

Of course, getting engaged is only the latest chapter in what has been a whirlwind romance for Weber and Carr.

The couple made their relationship public in August 2026, when the reality star shared photos of Carr joining him and his family during a trip to the Adirondacks in upstate New York.

His mother, Barbara Weber, was particularly enthusiastic about the new relationship, writing, “SO HAPPY YOU BROUGHT HER HOME!!”

Less than a month later, the couple revealed they were expecting twins. Sharing a series of photos, including one showing Weber kissing Carr’s growing baby bump, they captioned the announcement, “1 + 1 = 4.”

Now, they have another reason to celebrate as they prepare for marriage and parenthood.

But Weber’s road to finding his future wife was hardly a straightforward one.

Viewers first met the commercial airline pilot when he competed for Hannah Brown’s affection on The Bachelorette in 2019. He subsequently became the lead of The Bachelor in 2020, where he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Unfortunately, that engagement didn’t last. Weber ended things with Sluss amid lingering feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Prewett also split shortly after the season finale aired.

He later pursued an on-and-off relationship with fellow contestant Kelley Flanagan, with their romance ultimately ending in April 2023.

Despite those romantic disappointments, Weber insisted he hadn’t given up on finding lasting love.

“You can’t ever force it, but I have faith in due time that’ll work out,” he told People in February 2025.

Apparently, he was right.

Congratulations to Weber and Carr as they prepare to welcome two little ones and begin their next chapter together!

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