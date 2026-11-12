Pete Hegseth Chastised for Misbehavior at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

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If you cannot maintain a respectful demeanor, you shouldn’t be there.

Almost immediately after avoiding an Impeachment resolution by the skin of his teeth, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was chastised by a member of the US Army.

The former Fox News weekend anchor and aides were visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This sacred memorial has a ceremonial guard — one who called out Hegseth and his group’s disrespectful laughter.

Pete Hegseth looks on during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘An atmosphere of silence and respect at all times’

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a memorial to an unidentified World War I soldier. Two more soldiers have been interred there following World War II and the Korean War.

This shrine to the fallen sits in Arlington National Cemetery. There are similar memorial sites in other nations, including Canada, France, and the UK.

At all times, a Tomb Guard from the US Army’s Third Regiment is on duty. There is a Changing of the Guard every half hour from April through September and every hour from October through March.

Veteran’s Day was Wednesday, November 11.

When Hegseth and a group of his aides spoke loudly and laughed during a ceremonial visit to the site, the Tomb Guard spoke up.

A Tomb Guard from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” was forced to verbally reprimand Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers Wednesday after some in the group laughed and loudly talked in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. Video of the incident, posted by CNN, shows Hegseth standing and taking photos in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver as well as senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh, following a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 11, 2026

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Hegseth and his cronies were, for some reason, chatting merrily as if they were on a social visit to a very different location.

(Given Hegseth’s reputation, some online have suggested that his demeanor would be better suited to a kegger.)

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!” the Tomb Guard barked while continuing a formal march.

From the tacky gilding of the Oval Office to the hideous ballroom construction (really looking forward to that being torn down in a few years) to what some call the Midasing of DC — coating statues in gold — many feel that the US capitol has been under a deliberate attempt to desecrate national monuments and sites of importance.

This was less permanent but similarly appalling. It’s not a surprise that Hegseth could not manage his behavior for a short visit to a memorial, but that is no excuse.

wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 11, 2026 at 2:55 PM

What was he thinking?

The Pentagon did release a statement on the matter.

The tone was, for once, not particularly defiant.

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored — and will always honor — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe,” the statement claimed without evidence.

“While commemorating this solemn day,” the statement went on, “a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

It does not acknowledge Hegseth’s wrongdoing, but at least does not attack the Tomb Guard publicly. That’s not praiseworthy, but it may be a sign that Hegseth and his accomplices are feeling the heat.

Some might ask why Hegseth was unable to compose himself respectfully at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Many might be tempted to point towards his twisted ideology — the one that has driven him to actively sabotage the United States military, to spew slurs on camera, and to misbehave before Congress. His foul beliefs might mean that he takes this solemn ceremony as lightly as he takes the rule of law.

Others point towards his drinking. His “Whisky Pete” nickname is not a compliment.

However, Hegseth falls under a group of conservatives — like Nick Fuentes and arguably like Donald Trump himself — where the twisted ideology came after the behavioral problems.

People who have an innate inability to behave in a pro-social manner often drift towards whatever ideology rewards them for outbursts and misbehavior, giving them a platform with which to lash out at the world.

Hegseth has found his platform. And Trump has given him enough rope with which to end his participation in polite society.

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