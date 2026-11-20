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Pete Davidson is dating Sarah Jane Nader, the sister of Brooks Nader, TMZ reports.

And according to the outlet’s sources, this is not a brand-new development. Pete and Sarah Jane have reportedly kept seeing each other ever since they were first spotted together in New York back in August.

That would put their connection at a few months and counting. Not bad for a pairing that plenty of people wrote off as a friendship.

Pete Davidson attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Insiders describe the situation as “casually dating,” which apparently comes with some fine print. Per those sources, the two are not exclusive and are both still seeing other people.

Not everyone is on the same page about the label, either. Sources close to Pete reportedly maintain that he and Sarah Jane are just friends.

Those friends have been spending plenty of time together, though. The comedian and the Love Thy Nader star were reportedly spotted Wednesday night at an AMC movie theater in Manhattan’s East Village.

The first sighting came over the summer, when Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader sparked dating rumors in New York.

On Monday, August 3, Pete was filmed walking to his car with Sarah Jane and opening the passenger door to let her in. She was 23 at the time.

A video of that moment made the rounds online, and fans immediately started wondering whether they were watching a soft launch. Others pointed out that giving someone a ride is not exactly a declaration of love.

Brooks weighed in on the rumors back in August, too. When asked about her sister and Pete, she joked that she thought Sarah Jane had recently been into women.

Sarah Jane is openly bisexual, so Brooks wasn’t revealing anything new. She was also recently paired with a female partner on Dancing With the Stars.

Sarah Jane is best known for appearing on Love Thy Nader, the reality series centered on the Nader sisters. Her older sibling Brooks is the most recognizable member of the family.

For Pete, the new romance follows a turbulent stretch in his personal life. This spring, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split just months after welcoming their baby.

The former couple share a daughter, Scottie. Shortly after the breakup went public, Elsie posted on social media that she was searching for a nanny and opened up about how hard it was to care for a baby.

“I’m doing it on my own, which is hard,” she said in a TikTok video at the time.

That comment led some critics to label Pete a deadbeat dad. However, a source close to the exes insisted that “Pete has been paying for everything related to Elsie and Scottie,” including “the rent, their living expenses, their health insurance.”

Since then, insiders have said the two remain committed to co-parenting their little girl.

Pete has also been speaking openly about fatherhood. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, which took the life of his firefighter father, Scott, he reflected on how he’ll one day explain the tragedy to his daughter.

“But now I’m there, and I have a kid,” he said, “and that would be like my kid not having her dad.”

His dating history has been back in the headlines lately as well. In October, singer Olivia O’Brien blasted Pete over alleged cheating, claiming she was dating him in 2020 when she learned he’d gone public with someone else.

“He is an absolute joke of a human being,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

Her comments landed after Pete took heat for calling the influencer economy “f–king insane and lame” in a magazine interview.

Pete turns 33 this month, and if the latest reports are accurate, he’s heading into his birthday with Sarah Jane by his side. At least casually.

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