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Back in August, Perez Hilton engaged in self-harm and threatened to take his own life during a live TikTok stream.

He survived but was hospitalized for months as he recovered.

On Tuesday, the celebrity blogger was photographed outside his Miami home, marking his first public sighting in more than three months.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hilton appeared to be keeping things casual for the outing. He wore green shorts, a T-shirt, and black Crocs while collecting an Amazon package outside his residence.

Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on January 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He later headed out for a walk around his neighborhood, sporting sunglasses, a safari hat, and headphones while checking his phone.

The seemingly ordinary outing represents a significant development following the frightening events of August 4, when Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hilton’s home after he engaged in self-harm during a livestream.

The incident unfolded while his sister, Barbara Lavandeira, and his three children were at the residence. They left the home as the situation escalated, and Hilton was subsequently transported to a hospital.

Perez sustained serious injuries, including multiple broken bones and significant blood loss, requiring surgery and an extended period of medical treatment.

Hilton eventually transitioned into residential mental health treatment in September, where he could focus on his physical and psychological recovery.

His family has provided occasional updates about his progress, including revealing that he had begun reconnecting with his children through video calls and short, supervised visits.

Earlier this month, Hilton’s family also confirmed that he had transitioned into a partial hospitalization program while continuing to receive mental health support.

He has been staying in supportive housing, and there is still no definitive timeline for his return home.

The family has emphasized that recovery from such a serious crisis takes time and that they are following the guidance of his treatment team.

Earlier in November, disturbing police body camera footage from the August incident was released, offering a glimpse into the emergency response at Hilton’s home.

The footage showed first responders transporting him to an ambulance, with his injuries blurred.

For now, Hilton’s latest public appearance offers a small but encouraging glimpse of life beyond the crisis.

His recovery remains ongoing, and his family’s updates suggest that getting back to normal will be a gradual process.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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