Patrick Stewart Opened Up About 'Non-Existent' Relationship With Children Ahead of Death

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On Thursday, we reported on the death of Patrick Stewart. The beloved film and television star was 86.

Stewart may have spent decades portraying some of television and film’s most memorable characters, but the late actor carried a deeply personal regret that had little to do with his career.

Three years before his death, the Star Trek icon spoke candidly about his strained relationship with his two adult children, admitting that his bond with son Daniel and daughter Sophie had become “practically non-existent.”

Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard” at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Stewart made the heartbreaking confession during a 2023 interview with the Irish Independent.

At the time, he acknowledged that he was estranged from his children, whom he shared with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.

“I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s — they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically non-existent,” he said.

The distance between them was not something Stewart brushed aside. He explained that the estrangement caused him “significant grief,” adding that there was not a day when he wasn’t pained by memories of his children and by the role he believed he played in shaping their lives.

And Stewart was candid about what he thought had contributed to the situation.

“I always put my acting work first, before my family,” he admitted.

The actor went on to say that he could have been a better parent when Daniel and Sophie were young. His career, he acknowledged, had consumed so much of his attention that everything else took second place.

“I could’ve done better as a parent, when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place,” Stewart said.

He also suggested that he had tried to make amends with the next generation of his family. Stewart said he was attempting to correct those mistakes whenever possible with his grandchildren, adding that his children seemed to have forgiven him.

The actor’s reflections offered a glimpse at a side of the celebrated performer that audiences rarely saw. In the same period, Stewart reportedly considered whether Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the thoughtful leader he played on Star Trek: The Next Generation, represented the kind of father he wished he had been — or could have been.

Stewart and Falconer married in 1966 and separated in 1990. He later married film producer Wendy Neuss, with their marriage ending in 2003. In 2013, he wed singer Sunny Ozell, who remained his wife until his death.

Stewart died at age 86 on October 28, 2026, at his home in Los Angeles. His longtime spokesperson said he had experienced a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, and that he was surrounded by family and friends.

His career made him an icon. But in his own words, the relationships closest to home remained a source of profound regret.