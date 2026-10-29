Paris Hilton Fires Back at Critics of Her Halloween Costume

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We’re just two days away from Halloween, which means it’s time for the annual costume controversies!

This year’s mini-scandal involves Paris Hilton‘s seemingly innocuous family photo.

The socialite is now defending her clan’s “Beauty and the Beast” costumes after critics accused her of grabbing the spotlight from her own kids.

As you can see, Paris took on the role of Belle, the story’s leading lady. While her daughter dressed as Chip, who is … a cup.

It’s not hard to see why some folks rolled their eyes at that casting choise.

Heiress Paris responded to the backlash on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reports, after some social media users went so far as to brand her a “narcissist” over the look.

The drama kicked off on Monday, when Hilton, 45, shared Instagram photos of herself, her husband Carter Reum and their two children dressed up for an elaborate family photo shoot inspired by the Disney classic, according to Us Weekly.

Some commenters complained that Paris had cast herself as the star of the show while her family filled in the supporting roles.

Much of the criticism zeroed in on her daughter’s costume. The outlet noted that, much like the moral of the movie, appearances can be a bit deceiving in this case.

Part of the online chatter also came down to simple confusion over which character the toddler was supposed to be playing.

Paris Hilton attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

So Paris set the record straight.

In her response, she explained that her daughter was the one who picked her own costume, choosing to dress as Chip. In other words, nobody pushed the little girl into a smaller part so Mom could shine.

“Beauty and the Beast is one of their favorite movies, and London said she wanted to dress up as Chip,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “She said it was her favorite character in the movie.

The explanation puts a different spin on the photos that had critics so fired up. What some viewed as Paris hogging the spotlight was, by her account, her daughter getting to be exactly who she wanted to be for Halloween.

Now, Paris clearing the air with the social media users who had taken issue with her role in the shoot.

It’s not the first time Paris has drawn heat for the way she shares her family life online, and as a mom of two who posts plenty of content featuring her kids, she’s used to the comment sections having opinions.

This time around, she made it clear she isn’t apologizing for the family photo shoot.