Nicole Taylor Cause of Death: Beloved Country Singer Was 35

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music:

Nicole Taylor, one-third of the country music group Taylor Red, has died at just 35 years old.

The singer’s death was announced by her triplet sisters and bandmates, Nika and Natalie Taylor, in an emotional social media video.

Nicole Taylor, Nika Taylor, and Natalie Taylor of Taylor Red attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

Nicole had been battling breast cancer after receiving a diagnosis in 2022.

“We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor,” Nika shared in the video. “We honestly thought she’d be healed here on earth, but now she’s healed in heaven.”

The sisters acknowledged that the announcement was difficult to make, explaining that they once expected Nicole to share her own recovery story.

Instead, they are left remembering a woman they described as their leader and best friend.

“We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again,” they said in a statement posted to the group’s website.

Nicole’s cancer journey was particularly difficult. According to her sisters, she was initially diagnosed with aggressive Stage 3 breast cancer in 2022.

However, that didn’t stop her from trying to live life as normally as possible.

In fact, Natalie and Nika recalled how Nicole continued doing CrossFit even while undergoing chemotherapy treatments. She also encouraged those closest to her to remain positive rather than allowing fear to take over.

Initially, the treatments appeared to be working. Nicole reportedly reached a point when doctors found no evidence of the disease.

Unfortunately, the cancer eventually returned and progressed to Stage 4.

Even after receiving that devastating news, Nicole remained determined to keep going. Her sisters recalled how she continued traveling, working, and finding opportunities to enjoy life.

Nicole also maintained a strong faith throughout her illness, believing that God would use her experience for a greater purpose.

The three sisters built their musical careers together, originally performing under the name Red Roots before eventually becoming Taylor Red. They released their first album in 2011, followed by The Middle of Nowhere and Triplicity.

Although their music helped establish their careers, the identical triplets also developed an enormous online following, attracting millions of fans through their social media presence.

According to the group’s website, Nicole died on September 28 in Nashville, Tennessee. A private memorial service has already taken place, and the family has provided a way for fans to contribute to one of Nicole’s favorite charities.

Losing a sibling is devastating under any circumstances. Losing someone who has also been your musical partner and closest friend for an entire lifetime is an especially painful goodbye.

Our thoughts are with Nicole’s family, friends, and fans.