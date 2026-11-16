Nicola Coughlan Trashes J.K. Rowling & Won't Watch New 'Harry Potter' Series (For Obvious Reasons)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sometimes, doing the right thing requires courage. Other times, it just means doing something else.

Beloved Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan isn’t here to support bigotry.

She has condemned J.K. Rowling for the once-beloved author’s crusade against trans rights in the UK and beyond.

Nicola promises that she would never be in HBO’s new Harry Potter series — and she also won’t watch it.

Nicola Coughlan attends “The Magic Faraway Tree” UK special screening on March 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

‘I would never be in it’

Speaking to The Observer, the Derry Girls alum did not mince words.

“I will not be watching the new ‘Harry Potter’ show,” Nicola affirmed.

“And,” she assured, “I would never be in it.”

That is a relief — especially to those who will never be watching another John Lithgow or Kit Harrington project and are glad to see that the Irish actress is not throwing in her lot with them.

“Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever,” Nicola added generously, “but it’s not for me.”

In April of 2025, the Rowling-funded campaign to oppose transgender rights in the UK struck a grievous blow, as the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that gender rights are based upon “biological sex,” a meaningless term that has nonetheless had dire consequences for countless trans folks at schools, work, hospitals, and beyond.

The billionaire author took to social media to gloat about this victory against human rights.

“Keep your new ‘Harry Potter’ lads,” Nicola wrote. She vowed that, like millions of former fans of Rowling’s work, she “wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.”

Speaking to The Observer, Nicola commented on how, in the aftermath, Rowling had claimed to have no idea who she or Pedro Pascal are.

“Me, I could believe,” Nicola quipped. “But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please.”

As a new Harry Potter trailer makes the rounds, it bears repeating that there’s no way to watch this show without supporting J.K. Rowling’s bigotry and the structural violence she’s inflicting on the trans community.



[image or embed] — The Verge (@theverge.com) September 2, 2026 at 11:38 AM

This should not be a difficult decision, even if it kinda sucks

Given that Nicola has made very good statements on other topics, it is mostly no surprise to hear that she supports human rights in their various forms, including trans rights when they are grievously under fire.

(We say mostly no surprise because, every now and then, someone who was once considered an ally of human rights turns out to not be. Rowling herself falls into this category.)

In the US, anti-trans bigotry is primarily associated with conservatives — most of whom hope to weaponize bigotry as a culture-war flashpoint for profit or power.

These folks have done the same song and dance against racial integration, against gay marriage, against women’s right to choose, and more. When they lose this war, they will find another target. It is what they do.

In the UK, this is seen as a less partisan source of bigotry. While anti-trans discrimination is an inherently conservative position, people claiming to be liberal or even progressive might espouse it. In Rowling’s case, she wages war on trans rights while claiming that she is doing this on behalf of cisgender women.

One day, when Rowling can no longer profit from the Harry Potter franchise, millions of former fans will be free to engage with the characters and stories again. Stories that, in many cases, we grew up loving.

Until that time, there is sadly no ethical way to engage with the franchise. Even creative works, like fanfiction and fanart that cannot legally generate profit for anyone (Rowling included), keep the fandom alive.

Real people, trans people, are more important than any fictional character, than any story. That includes books, shows, video games, and more.

It sucks. Especially for those of us who formed close, lifelong friendships with people — in person and online — while bonding over this particular fandom.

Of course, some of those lifelong friends no longer have the same names and pronouns that they did in 2003 or 2010 or 2015 or whenever you last engaged with the fandom. Skipping an HBO adaptation for Rowling’s books isn’t really a big ask on behalf of one of the most marginalized communities on the planet.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources