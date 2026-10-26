Nicki Minaj for Trump’s New Press Secretary? It’s More Likely Than You Think

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Earlier this month, Katie Zacharia became Trump’s newest Press Secretary.

She also left the job in disgrace after less than half a Scaramucci.

On the same weekend that Trump spent fawning over Nicki Minaj’s booty, the White House seemed to soft-launch Zacharia’s replacement.

The idea of Minaj as Press Secretary sounds like a sick joke. But is there really anything preventing it from happening?

Singer Nicki Minaj speaks as Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally on October 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!’

Shortly after the Trump regime lost Katie Zacharia who turned out to not be an attorney or very good at public speaking, they appear to be courting controversy.

Minaj traveled with Trump for one of his bizarre midterm rallies, this time in Port Huron, Michigan.

The disgraced rapper documented her Air Force One (yes, the nine-figure bribe from Qatar) trip on social media.

She then went on to attend Trump’s rally in the purple state. (Notably, many of Trump’s rallies have been in red states or in heavily red areas, rather than in more traditional battleground locations.)

Minaj’s presence spurred some very odd discussion. And no, we don’t just mean Trump discussing her buttocks.

In a tweet, Steven Cheung — Trump’s White House Communications Director — uttered one of the most cursed ideas that we’ve seen in days.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” he wrote.

The official White House account replied with an “eyeballs” emoji, indicating curiosity or interest.

Alex Buresewitz, a Trump advisor, also replied, writing: “Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??”

Barbz refer to Minaj’s notorious fanbase. It is unclear what proportion of them remain loyal to her after her vocal enthusiasm for fascist politicians and other abhorrent behavior in recent years.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

America’s anaconda does not wish to partake

What does Minaj think about this?

Well, she wrote her own public response to the idea.

TMZ reports that Minaj shared an American flag emoji, a grinning face emoji, and sweat emojis.

In other words, she was pretty nervous — and possibly amused — about the idea.

Minaj is not a politician, a journalist, a scriptwriter, or even a pundit. And that’s only the beginning of her disqualifications.

Trump and Minaj were encouraging his adoring fans to vote. Minaj, however, cannot vote.

She is from Trinidad and is not a US citizen. Though Trump likes to spin conspiracy theories to the contrary, non-citizens cannot vote.

Minaj’s husband cannot vote, either. He is a convicted felon. Her brother cannot vote, either. He is actually in prison even now.

In normal times, these would all likely be dealbreakers. In the Trump regime, rubbing elbows with sexual predators is a key part of the job. Minaj probably wouldn’t even be the least qualified employee at the White House.

Voters have the power to jumpstart the long road to restoring our nation, our government, and our democracy over the next week. We cannot prevent this absurdity, but we can hinder, replace, investigate, and prosecute the Trump regime and restore our country in the future.