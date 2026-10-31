Neve Campbell Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

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She is one of the most iconic scream queens of all time.

But Neve Campbell has had some pretty dramatic ups and downs off screen, also.

The actress has been married and divorced multiple times, even becoming a mother along the way.

Where do things stand today?

Actress Neve Campbell attends the premiere of “When Will I Be Loved” at on September 7, 2004. (Photo Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Jeff Colt

On April 3, 1995, Neve Campbell married her first husband, Jeff Colt.

As is sometimes the case with a celebrity’s relationship (and even marital) history, the first spouse is the one about whom the public knows the least.

A lot changed in Neve’s life during their marriage. Namely, in 1996, she became extremely famous by starring in Scream. (Not that Party of 5 was a blip, but still.)

During that time, their marriage also fell apart.

In May of 1998, they divorced.

Val Kilmer

In the late ’90s, when she was in her mid-to-late 20s Neve Campbell sparked a brief romance with a very famous actor.

She and Val Kilmer met at a Los Angeles party.

Neve was already famous for Party of 5 and for Scream, but the older actor carried considerably more weight in the industry.

It appears that the relationship remained mostly private.

The two reportedly split after just a few months with little drama or fanfare.

John Light

In 2005, Neve began dating John Light. The two actors had met while filming Investigating Sex.

In December of that year, they became engaged.

The engagement lasted until their May 2007 marriage in Malibu.

Neve and her second husband lived in Islington, London for about half a decade.

In June of 2010, Neve filed for divorce in Los Angeles court. It was over.

JJ Field

In 2011, Neve met fellow actor JJ Field.

With obvious chemistry, they were soon dating, announcing in March of 2012 that they were expecting their first child, Caspian.

Early in the summer of 2018, Neve announced that they were growing their family further, this time by adopting a second son.

By all accounts, Neve and JJ remain happily together to this day.

Congratulations to them both!