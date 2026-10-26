Ned Fulmer Lays Into Ethan Klein for Cheating Scandal Hypocrisy: 'Karma's a B--ch'

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Four years ago, Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal put Try Guys, a popular web series for ex-Buzzfeed fans, into a tailspin.

(Some of us still use screenshots of Eugene Lee Yang, his face locked in fury, as a reaction image.)

At the time, Ethan Klein put the cheating on blast, zeroing in on the betrayal of it all. Especially, he noted, because Fulmer had children.

Now, Klein’s wife accuses him of doing something almost identical. And Fulmer is in a gloating mood.

Ethan Klein attends the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards on December 04, 2022. Within a year, his outspoken Zionism would begin driving away viewers. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Is he the best guy for this specific callout?

On Sunday, October 25, the notorious Ned Fulmer made his feelings clear.

“Ethan Klein can f–k all the way off,” he declared in a tweet.

It it did not end there.

A couple of hours later, he tweeted again, this time without name-dropping Klein.

“Karma’s a b–ch, huh?” he asked. He was not referring to the excellent Brit Smith song.

Fulmer made his feelings clear. And he wasn’t done. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Back in 2022, Fulmer was exposed for having a months-long affair with a Try Guys employee.

For years, Fulmer had cultivated the public image and persona of a “wife guy.”

Though the personal betrayal of Ariel Fulmer of course hurt his image, the scandal was not just a PR issue. There are legal troubles that emerge when the co-founder of a company is dating an underling. Obviously.

(There are questions about how hard he really tried to hide it. He and the now-former employee went out clubbing together.)

At that time, Ethan Klein was one of the names who spoke up. His commentary has, on a personal level, aged very poorly.

It’s pretty clear that this karma tweet is about Ethan Klein. (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘Just get a divorce if it’s that important’

“The really sad part is they have two kids,” Klein complained in September 2022 episode of H3 Podcast.

“Cheating is so despicable, man, especially when there’s kids involved,” he continued at the time. “F–k, bro. Was it worth it just to get some strange ass?”

Klein suggested: “If you’re in love with her, just get a divorce if it’s that important.”

Continuing, he noted: “They f–king put their wife through childbirth, they deliver you two children and then you go and cheat on them.”

Klein noted: “It’s got to be humiliating for his wife. And she’s got to do this in the public eye.”

Hila Klein took her time to share how and why her marriage had fallen apart. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It really sounds like 2022 Ethan Klein would want to physically fight 2026 Ethan Klein for what he has allegedly put Hila Klein through.

You know, it’s true that the things that Klein said about Fulmer several years ago are things that he should now be saying into a mirror.

But maybe, just maybe, Fulmer is not the guy to call someone out on this particular topic.

Yes, Klein said “don’t f–k your producers” and then allegedly spent half a year boning a woman who regularly appeared on his show with his wife.

But maybe almost anyone on the planet would be better qualified to lecture Klein on this very specific topic.