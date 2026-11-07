Naomi Watts Divorced? Her History of Marriage Explained

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Over the years, Naomi Watts has built a monumental career as an internationally celebrated actress.

But has she been married? Is she a mom? Has she been divorced?

We’ll look into her most famous, most significant relationships — including a tragic death.

Additionally, we’ll explain where things stand today.

Naomi Watts attends the Reclaim The Flag Movement at Brooklyn Museum on June 05, 2026. (Photo Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

Heath Ledger: 2002 – 2004

In 2002, Naomi began dating the late, great Australian actor, Heath Ledger.

The two had met on Ned Kelly and really hit things off.

In addition to being one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 2000s, he was also a tremendously talented actor.

Naomi has reflected upon their erstwhile relationship and upon his passing, praising him as a wonderful person.

The two broke up in 2004 — several years before his tragic death in January 2008.

Liev Schreiber: 2005 – 2016

In 2005, Naomi launched a relationship with Liev Schreiber.

Though she is British and he is American, they made their international romance work — and went on to welcome two children together.

In 2007, they welcomed their son, Sasha Schreiber.

Then, in 2008, they welcomed Kai Schreiber, their transgender daughter who has already made her mark upon the modeling world.

In 2016, the couple parted ways — but will always remain linked by their children.

In 2017, she met Billy Crudup

Naomi met another American actor, Billy Crudup, on the set of a Netflix drama series that is unfortunately named after a slur: Gypsy.

The two kicked off their relationship in 2017.

In 2024, Billy told E! News that working in the same industry doesn’t have them feeling like they’re in competition.

“We talk about work quite a bit,” he shared at the time.

“We’ll run through ideas we have about scenes or characters,” Billy dished. “And I have to say there are no competitive vibes at all.”

Where do things stand today?

On June 9, 2023, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup married.

For the most part, they keep their relationship relatively low-key — despite both being actors.

By avoiding putting their marriage front-and-center, they have also avoided a lot of the seemingly inevitable problems that the spotlight can cause. (The reverse is also true: by not having much drama, they have also avoided invasive public attention.)

They remain happily married to this day.

Which means that Naomi has never been divorced, despite some high-profile romances in her life.