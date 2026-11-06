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Guess who’s coming to OnlyFans?

Morgan Fairchild is a legendary actress and bombshell with a career spanning many decades.

She is also 76 years old.

What sort of content will she share on OnlyFans? What is her reason for signing up?

Morgan Fairchild attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards on February 06, 2020. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

‘I’m putting up new pictures and videos’

Born Patsy Ann McClenny in 1950, Fairchild’s acting career is legendary.

Now, she’s telling People about her new venture — on OnlyFans, the subscription-based adult media platform.

“I’m putting up new pictures and videos,” the iconic bombshell dished to People.

“And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!” Fairchild quickly clarified.

If you were hoping to see the Dallas slum flaunt her stuff as so many have been doing online in honor of the 2026 Midterm results, you will sadly have to keep dreaming.

Instead of starring in an indoor spitroast, Fairchild will instead be using the platform’s access and connectivity options — features praised by Denise Richards.

“Mostly, it’s just me being goofy and talking about whatever’s on my mind,” Fairchild shared.

She acknowledged that even her most diehard fans know her for “the characters, the clothes, and the big hair” from her many roles over the past half-century.

“They may not know what a science nerd I am,” Fairchild suggested, “or how easily my sister can make me laugh.”

She expressed: “I’d love to share more of that.”

This is an unexpected move for her, but …

Fairchild, who turns 77 this coming February, has been acting since she was a child.

She rose to fame in the the 1970s and became one of the most iconic and famously beautiful women in the ’80s.

Fame and desirability were not without their drawbacks. Fairchild has reported that she was kidnapped twice during the 1970s. Scary!

She has also used her platform to advocate for good causes, from AIDS to environmentalism.

Fairchild is also a longtime and powerful member of SAG-AFTRA, with a list of committee roles almost as long as her monumental film credits.

It might sound odd that she is choosing OnlyFans as a means to connect to fans, but it makes sense for her and for the platform.

Fairchild likely hopes to make money while engaging with fans.

Denise Richards’ has likened the ability to directly talk to fans to what things were like on fan forums in the late ’90s and early 2000s — back when the internet was a library before aspiring techno-feudal overlords turned it into a store.

From OF’s perspective, it looks like they’re on a recruiting spree to entice older, legendary actors to post safe-for-work content. There have been massive crackdowns on NSFW content on the internet amidst a global censorship campaign. Hopefully, we can push back on these anti-human policies.

However, so long as Fairchild isn’t falsely advertising her content (as you can see, she is not) and OnlyFans doesn’t try to push sex workers off of its platform, this sounds like a win-win.