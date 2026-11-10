Miranda Hope Files for Divorce From Chase McWhorter: Another 'Mormon Wives' Couple Bites the Dust!

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Just days after Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck, yet another Mormon Wives couple has called it quits.

Yes, Miranda Hope has officially filed for divorce from Chase McWhorter, two years after the couple announced their separation.

The filing ends a marriage that lasted seven years before the couple split, according to court documents.

Miranda Hope attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

News of the paperwork broke on Tuesday, and Miranda appears to have handled it quietly, without any public announcement ahead of time.

Both Miranda and Chase addressed the news, and the tone was a lot lighter than most celebrity divorce statements.

In a joint statement, the exes told TMZ, “After much thought and consideration, we’ve decided to finally let the government in on the worst-kept secret: we’re not together.”

They continued, “We understand this news may come as a shock to…” before going on with their tongue-in-cheek message.

The joke lands because the split itself is old news to anyone who has kept up with the couple. They announced their separation two years ago, so the court filing is mostly a matter of making things legal.

Chase also offered his own reaction, and that’s where things got a little more pointed.

As Reality Tea reports, Miranda’s ex posted a TikTok video responding to the filing with a cheeky remark. He quipped that while Miranda may have won the battle, he plans to win the war.

The comment was clearly delivered as a joke, and it came alongside the couple’s shared statement poking fun at the situation. Still, the “war” line is likely to have fans wondering whether the divorce proceedings will be as friendly as the exes are making them sound.

For viewers searching for answers about Miranda Hope’s ex-husband, the basics are straightforward. Miranda, 28, was married to Chase for seven years before the couple went their separate ways.

Their breakup came two years before this week’s filing, which means the pair spent a long stretch living separate lives while remaining legally married.

Miranda’s filing makes her the latest in a long line of Mormon Wives stars who have called it quits after their marital issues were documented on the show.

As for whether Miranda is married now or dating anyone new, she hasn’t publicly shared details about her love life since the split. The filing does make one thing official on paper, though: she’s moving on from Chase for good.

Neither Miranda nor Chase has spelled out any further details about the terms of the divorce in their public comments.

For now, the exes seem content to treat the whole thing with a sense of humor, with Chase’s TikTok and their joint statement serving as the only public word on the filing so far.

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