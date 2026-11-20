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Miley Cyrus is reportedly set to marry her fiance, Maxx Morando, this weekend in Southern California, TMZ reports.

The outlet cites sources with direct knowledge of the plans, who say the singer and her rocker fiance are just days away from saying “I do.”

So is Miley Cyrus married? Not yet, at least as far as anyone knows. For now, the wedding is reported, not confirmed, and details about the ceremony itself are being kept under wraps.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: Fire And Ash” at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

There’s no word yet on the exact venue, the date within the weekend or who made the guest list.

Miley, 33, may have been dropping hints for a while now.

Last month, she brought Maxx onstage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform their song “Let’s Get Married” with her. Subtle, it was not.

That show was part of Miley’s run of sold-out concerts at the iconic Los Angeles venue, where she also paid emotional tribute to her late godmother Dolly Parton.

Speaking to the crowd about the country legend, who died in September, Miley said, “She’s right here beside me every day.”

“I feel her more now than ever,” she added.

It’s been an emotional stretch for the singer, who has also been promoting her new album, Bass Persuades, and has spoken about what people got wrong about Dolly Parton.

She revealed that the last time she spoke to her godmother, she was telling her about the record.

Now, it seems Miley has a much happier milestone on the horizon.

Miley and Maxx got engaged last year, and she later revealed that the proposal caught her completely off guard.

The musician has been by her side through a whirlwind few years in her career, and the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, apart from the occasional public moment like their duet at the Hollywood Bowl.

This won’t be Miley’s first time walking down the aisle.

She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two tied the knot in 2018, then split less than a year later.

That breakup famously loomed over much of the music that followed, including her smash hit “Flowers.”

This time around, Miley appears ready to trade that breakup anthem for a bouquet.

Neither Miley nor Maxx has publicly confirmed the wedding plans so far.

If the reports are accurate, the couple will be husband and wife by the end of the weekend.

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