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Miley Cyrus married Maxx Morando on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was there to see it.

The singer, 33, and the drummer, 28, said “I do” in front of close friends and family at a private residence that once belonged to Frank Sinatra.

The wedding comes just days after reports surfaced that Miley’s wedding to Maxx was set for this weekend in Southern California. At the time, the venue, the exact date and the guest list were all being kept quiet.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the World Premiere Of Disney+’s “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” at El Capitan Theatre on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

So is Miley Cyrus married? She is now. This is her second trip down the aisle, following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Photos from the big day reportedly show Miley tearing up in an elegant gown as she exchanged vows with Maxx.

The biggest surprise of the weekend, though, was the father of the bride.

Billy Ray, 65, attended with Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian, and the trio posed for photos alongside the newlyweds, according to Page Six, which describes Elizabeth as his fiancée. Other reports refer to her as his girlfriend amid engagement rumors.

The country singer wore all black for the ceremony. Elizabeth, 61, went with a low-cut black dress featuring a high slit.

Billy Ray reportedly shared a tender moment with his daughter during the festivities. Later, he and Elizabeth were spotted all smiles as they left the reception hand in hand, with Damian along for the exit.

That’s a big deal for a family that has been through years of drama.

Billy Ray and Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, divorced in 2022, and their children appeared to pick sides in the aftermath. Rumors of a rift between Miley and her parents followed.

In May 2025, Miley addressed the chatter on her Instagram Stories.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” she wrote at the time. “She’s my best friend.”

She explained that Tish had simply unfollowed her by accident, calling the situation “simple, coincidental and uninteresting.”

Her relationship with her dad was more complicated. Miley acknowledged that she and Billy Ray “have had our challenges over the years.”

“Now in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built, and time has done a lot of healing,” she added.

That September, she released “Secrets,” a song about her father. Miley described the track as a “peace offering” for someone she “had lost for a time but always loved.”

Saturday’s wedding photos suggest the healing has stuck.

Billy Ray wasn’t the only parent on hand. Tish also attended with her husband, Dominic Purcell.

Whether Tish and Billy Ray crossed paths or spoke at the event is unclear.

Miley and Maxx have been together for years, and the singer hasn’t exactly been subtle about where things were headed.

Last month, she brought Maxx onstage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform their song “Let’s Get Married” during her run of sold-out shows at the Los Angeles venue.

Now the title is a done deal, and Miley and Maxx are officially husband and wife.

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