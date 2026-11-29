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Mike Love, the Beach Boys co-founder whose voice and lyrics powered some of the band’s biggest hits, died on Saturday, November 28, at his home in Malibu, California. He was 85.

Love’s publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed the news in a statement, saying the singer died surrounded by his family. No official cause of death was disclosed in the announcement.

Emergency dispatch audio is now giving fans a clearer picture of what happened. Love went into cardiac arrest as first responders arrived at his Malibu home, TMZ reports, with crews heard on the call describing the medical episode as a “full arrest.”

Mike Love attends the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

The news comes one year after the death of Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson.

Love had been dealing with serious health issues in the months before his death. He battled bronchitis and COVID-19, which reportedly took a heavy physical and emotional toll and forced the Beach Boys off the road for three months.

The band’s health-related cancellations led John Stamos and his band, California Sound, to step in for scheduled Beach Boys performances at Walt Disney World’s Epcot in November.

Love still made it back to the stage in October, performing alongside Stamos in Cincinnati and then in Nashville. His final public appearance came at the Ryman Auditorium on October 11, about six weeks before he died.

At that Nashville show, Love stayed seated for the entire performance, and Stamos helped him onto the stage. Love’s final Instagram post celebrated that last Beach Boys performance and told fans, “I am so grateful.”

Stamos was among the first to pay tribute, sharing a heartbreaking message on Instagram after the news broke. “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep,” the Full House star, 63, wrote. “I can’t remember the last time I did that.”

“I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought,” Stamos continued. “Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

Along with his words, Stamos posted an unfinished portrait of Love, titled “Mike Love Unfinished,” that shows the singer in a baseball cap.

The two men’s bond went back more than four decades. Stamos first took the stage with the Beach Boys on July 4, 1985, and became a familiar guest performer with the group from then on.

He appeared in the band’s “Kokomo” music video in 1988 and recorded a version of “Forever” for the 1992 album Summer in Paradise. That song later turned up in a Full House storyline that featured the band.

Their friendship was personal, too. Love officiated Stamos’ 2018 wedding to actress Caitlin McHugh, and in June 2025, Stamos inducted Love into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City.

Love co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, along with their friend Al Jardine. He became one of the group’s signature voices, although he was often criticized for stirring up animosity within the band and seeking to wrest control of the group from Brian.

He contributed to classics including “I Get Around,” “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo,” and the band’s harmonies and sun-soaked songs about California youth culture helped define American pop music in the 1960s.

Unlike many of his peers, Love never really stepped away. He stayed closely tied to the Beach Boys for decades and kept performing well into his 80s.

Love is survived by his wife, Jacquelyne, and his family.

Al Jardine is now the only Beach Boys founder still alive. Our condolences go out to Mike Love’s friends and family.

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