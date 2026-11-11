Melania Trump Returns With Docuseries After Failed Film

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Melania Trump has shared the trailer for a new two-part docuseries headed to Prime Video, and the project is already getting slammed online before a single episode has aired.

The series will include footage that was filmed but never used in the first lady’s theatrical documentary, the movie that was panned when it hit theaters.

So viewers who skipped the Melania movie the first time around are about to be offered its leftover footage in two installments.

First Lady Melania Trump attends Amazon MGM’s “Melania” World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The rollout has drawn as much attention as the trailer itself. Melania posted the clip just days after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.

That timing did not sit well with a lot of social media users, who questioned why the first lady would choose that moment to promote a project about herself.

Many of them suggested she should “read the room” before pushing the Amazon series.

The mockery didn’t stop there. Critics piled onto the trailer in a wave of brutal comments, according to Radar Online.

One of the harshest reactions summed up the mood pretty neatly: “Wouldn’t watch if you paid me.”

Still, the backlash isn’t stopping the docuseries, which is moving ahead on Prime Video as a follow-up to the theatrical film.

Melania has long had a reputation for keeping her distance from the spotlight, and that habit may actually be helping her as she gears up for the launch, according to one report.

Her quieter stretches out of public view are reportedly no accident, with the claim being that “she is not disappearing randomly” ahead of the new project.

In other words, her low profile may be part of the plan as the two-part series heads to streaming, even as critics online make it clear they won’t be tuning in.

In any event, you’re can be sure the president will begin pluggin Melania’s latest project on his Truth Social page any day now.

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