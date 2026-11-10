Megyn Kelly Flips OUT Over Russell Brand Prison Sentence: ‘This Is an Outrage’

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“This is an outrage,” declares America’s most outraged podcaster.

On Monday, the court sentenced convicted rapist Russell Brand to just over 10 years in prison.

Megyn Kelly is not in a celebratory mood.

To no one’s surprise, she siding with the rapist — declaring him the victim of a “witch hunt.”

On her podcast, the former Fox News host, former NBC host flipped out about Russell Brand’s sentence. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She thinks that the sentence is ‘insane’

For one conviction on rape and three on sexual assault, Brand received a 10-and-a-half year sentence behind bars.

His sentence was on the lower end of what prosecutors sought and much less than the maximum penalty.

(Police are still investigating other cases against him — and, with luck, this is just the beginning of his time behind bars.)

On her eponymous podcast, Kelly once again made it clear that she’s here to comfort and reinforce the worldviews of her audience of geriatric white men.

“Good Lord. Ten and a half years in prison?” Kelly complained.

🚨🇬🇧 Megyn Kelly seems visibly shaken that her r*pist friend, Russel Brand has been found guilty and remanded in custody, not even able to say goodbye to his children. The injustice of it! How do these supposed conservatives live with themselves? Not a word for the actual victims and what they’ve been through. — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) November 5, 2026

“He grabbed a boob,” Kelly began, as if seeking to minimize the significance of sexual assault.

“He kissed a lady,” she continued. She added: “He sniffed a lady.”

Kelly added: “And he had backdoor sex with a woman who licked his backdoor before she was even introduced to him.”

That is a categorically bonkers way to describe anal rape. But, to Kelly, it’s his prison sentence that’s somehow unfair.

“This is insane,” Kelly complained.

On Thursday I wrote about the 2014 injunction Russell Brand obtained against a woman who accused him of assault. I've now obtained the final order. It's breathtaking. She had no lawyer. No trial. Yet she was silenced for life – even barred from speaking to the police. 🧵:



[image or embed] — Dan Neidle (@danneidle.bsky.social) November 7, 2026 at 4:56 AM

‘This is an outrage’

As is so often the case for people like Kelly, her argument appears to be that women are to blame for being raped — especially when the rapist is white.

After (of course) claiming that the UK imported rapists to “rape young, white girls with impunity for years,” she contrasted this apparent blanket immunity with Brand’s case.

“And now Russell Brand — for grabbing boobs, kissing, sniffing, and having that kind of sex with a woman who consented to vaginal sex with him seconds beforehand,” she complained.

After even further victim-blaming, Kelly whined that now “he’s going to jail for 10 years.” She griped: “This is an outrage. This is an obvious double standard.” She also called it a “political witch hunt.”

Does she just hate women? Or did Kelly actually buy Brand’s claim that he’s being persecuted for being a conservative?

Without giving Kelly too much credit, we can probably say that she’d be saying this even if she sees through Brand’s persecution complex nonsense.

Her conservative viewership of older white men tune in to her because she is beautiful and because she reinforces their horrible worldviews in a way that gives them comfort.

After all, what does conservatism conserve?

Most often, existing power structures that keep the world running exactly as it has without revision or correction — allowing wealthy terrible men to do terrible things, often to women and girls.

When those men are exposed or even, rarely, held accountable, Kelly’s viewers want reassurance that their systems are right and good, that nothing needs to be changed, that it’s either a fluke or a conspiracy, that women and immigrants are the real danger.

She’s an opportunist, but this is also who she has chosen to be

This is clearly why Kelly appears so focused upon the consensual sexual encounters that preceded the rape.

She’s not just victim-blaming — she wants her geriatric audience to see a woman engaging in (let’s be honest, very common) sex acts to be seen as some sort of floozy.

Maybe Kelly earnestly believes that these sex acts mean that Brand’s victim was fair game for rape, or was consenting via proxy, or whatever.

But it seems likely that she’s just bringing up these details to disparage the victim in the eyes of her audience, most of whom are older and misogynistic.

There was a time when Kelly attempted to brand herself as some sort of warrior for women. It did not last. Calculated or not, this is who she is.

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