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Megyn Kelly tore into Leonardo DiCaprio on Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” calling the actor a “disgusting, bloated mess” over his 52nd birthday celebrations.

And the 56-year-old podcaster didn’t stop at his waistline.

During the segment, Megyn went on to call him about as shallow as a person can be, adding that in her opinion, he’s nobody to envy or look up to.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the “One Battle After Another” New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The rant was sparked by reports that a “busload” of “scantily-clad women” was dropped off at Leo’s birthday party. That detail clearly did not sit well with the former Fox News anchor.

Megyn was joined for the discussion by Dr. Drew Pinsky, host of “Ask Dr. Drew,” and the two spent a good chunk of the conversation picking apart the actor’s lifestyle and his long-running reputation for dating much younger women.

“It’s gross. It’s not illegal. It’s just gross,” Megyn said of Leo’s dating habits.

She then turned her attention to his appearance, describing the Oscar winner as a “fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob.”

Megyn also made it clear that she believes the actor has lost the heartthrob status he enjoyed in his younger years.

“He used to be absolutely beautiful and lusted after by virtually every woman in America,” she said.

Megyn also questioned why Leo, who has never married or had children, is still living the bachelor life at 52.

Dr. Drew was more than happy to pile on, comparing the actor’s reported lifestyle to that of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

“He is one robe away from being Hef,” Pinsky quipped.

The physician also brought up what he called “king baby syndrome,” which he described as a lifestyle built around constant gratification.

Despite all the insults, Megyn did offer the actor one compliment, though it came with a catch of its own.

“He’s incredibly talented and it’s a waste,” she said.

From there, Megyn went a step further and speculated about possible drug use. “To me, he looks like he’s on drugs,” she said, before quickly adding, “I don’t have evidence that he’s on drugs.”

Leo’s girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, reportedly attended the birthday celebration, along with several other Hollywood stars.

The DiCaprio segment is just the latest in a string of headline-grabbing celebrity takes from Kelly in recent weeks.

Last month, Kelly called Timothee Chalamet “obviously gay” after he sat front row at the Victoria’s Secret runway show to watch girlfriend Kylie Jenner walk on October 18.

“You know, I don’t know that he’s gay, but he’s effete. He’s so effete,” she said at the time, partially walking back the remark while still taking shots at the actor’s masculinity.

Then, earlier this month, Kelly blasted Russell Brand’s prison sentence as “an outrage” after the comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years behind bars for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

“Good Lord. Ten and a half years in prison?” she said on her podcast, describing the case against Brand as a “witch hunt.”

Megyn’s latest target, however, is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, and her comments about Leo’s body, love life and alleged partying are already sparking plenty of chatter online.

Her remarks about Leo’s dating history echo criticism he has faced for years over his relationships with significantly younger women, a pattern that Megyn and Dr. Drew spent much of the segment dissecting.

For his part, Leo appears to be carrying on with his birthday celebrations alongside Vittoria, with the busload of guests that set Megyn off in the first place still at the center of the conversation.

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