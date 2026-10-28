Meghan Markle Outraged at ‘SNL’ Jokes About Father’s Scandal: Report

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Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling the sting of a very public punch line, as British comedians take aim at the Duchess of Sussex amid disturbing allegations involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The controversy became the subject of a recent “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live UK, where comedians Paddy Young and Ania Magliano used the scandal to deliver jokes about Meghan and her complicated relationship with the royal family.

According to Radar Online, a source claims Meghan was particularly hurt by the segment because she has long regarded the original American Saturday Night Live as a television institution.

Duchess of Sussex and Founder of As Ever Meghan Markle speaks onstage during Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at Salamander Hotel on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Having the British counterpart turn a deeply distressing family situation into comedy reportedly made the experience especially painful.

“Meghan has always regarded Saturday Night Live as an American television institution, so having its British counterpart turn such a deeply distressing family scandal into a joke was particularly painful for her,” the insider told the outlet.

“Meghan understands that public figures are fair game for comedians, but this is an extraordinarily sensitive subject,” the source continued, adding:

“She has been estranged from her father for years, yet she’s once again being dragged into a controversy she has absolutely no control over.”

The jokes came after reports surfaced that Thomas Markle Sr. was being investigated in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse images. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered the material at their father’s residence and alerted authorities.

During the SNL UK segment, Young joked that the accusations represented another “pathetic attempt to win over the British public.”

He also quipped that Thomas’ move to the Philippines in 2025 was a “sure sign of his innocence.”

Magliano then delivered a joke connecting the allegations to the British monarchy, suggesting that if the accusations proved true, Meghan might have a better chance of being considered royal.

The remarks referenced the ongoing controversies surrounding members of the royal family, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Needless to say, that’s not the sort of humor that’s likely to help Meghan’s standing among UK citizens.