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Believe it or not, this story does not actually involve Taylor Swift.

(You might not know that from looking at the social media takes, however.)

Matty Healy and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first child. There are baby bump photos.

Some didn’t even realize that they were married. There’s a reason for that.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage on March 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

They’re expecting Baby #1!

Over the weekend, People reported that the 37-year-old The 1975 frontman and his wife are expecting.

Gabbriette Bechtel, 29, is pregnant and visibly showing.

People got a glimpse of the two out and about at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood.

Vitally, neither Matty nor Gabbriette have confirmed the news.

It appears that, no matter how the pregnancy news came about, the couple no longer feels the need to hide the baby bump.

Matty Healy was spotted with his pregnant fiancée Gabbriette in West Hollywood. https://t.co/QgrDg4wGIB — 21 (@21metgala) November 22, 2026

Matty and Gabbriette actually married on Saturday, July 18.

Yes, that was mere weeks after his most famous ex held the wedding of the year with Travis Kelce at MSG.

And yes, it’s understandable if you missed that Matty is a married man.

Not only does he make a habit of making out with fans of various ages and genders at his concerts, but his actual nuptials flew under the radar.

For what it’s worth, Gabbriette is a likeable gal. She’s a little edgy, but that’s to be expected in this relationship. We’re happy for her!

What about the Taylor Swift of it all?

It is vitally important to remember that this story does not actually involve Taylor at all.

(Even if getting married the same month is a choice.)

Gabbriette and Matty did not require Taylor’s intervention to become pregnant. We won’t go into detail in the pregnancy process, but it most often only involves two partners.

But Matty and Taylor briefly dated for about a month in early 2023. He was her “dirtbag summer” romance, as some Swifties characterized.

As a result, Taylor is how many people first learned about him (sort of like with Travis and then the sport of football itself, mere months later). It is only natural that people make references to her.

in one year taylor swift will release an album called rosemary’s baby or something & the first letter of each song will spell out matty & gabriette’s baby’s name and there will be a lyric about how it’s going to grow up and be a swiftie and they will have to hear her music anyway — Big Kathy (@lowbodycount) November 22, 2026

Naturally, Swifties are already cracking jokes about the news.

Sure, some are just remaining silent or offering congratulations. Others are joking that Matty’s kid will grow up to be a Swifty.

That sounds very emotionally complex. And not just for Matty and Gabbriette, if they’re seeing any of this.

Taylor seemingly had a lot of feelings about Matty, even though they only dated for a matter of weeks. Sometimes, a guy who’s a hot mess who’s aged like milk (it’s not nice but it’s true) can be a whirlwind fling with long-term emotional consequences.

Meanwhile, some Swifties are asking how Matty beat Taylor to having kids. One, it’s not a race. Two, well, we’re not going to walk anyone through the specifics of conception. Ask a trusted adult.

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