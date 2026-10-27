Matthew Perry’s Sister Says His Family Suspected Addiction Would Kill Him

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Matthew Perry’s sister Mia has revealed that she suspected her brother’s addiction would eventually kill him.

Her comments come as Netflix rolls out The One About Matthew Perry, a new documentary about the Friends star’s life, his career, and his long battle with substance abuse.

The film premiered on Tuesday, just one day before the third anniversary of Perry’s death.

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. “The Invention of Lying” on September 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Mia’s account adds a heartbreaking layer to what fans already knew about Perry’s struggles. Her family, she suggested, spent years bracing for the worst.

She says she first began to fear that Matthew would die from his addictions after he was hospitalized for several weeks in 2018.

“I was certainly angry at him. You did this to yourself, man. I just had a baby. You’re supposed to be an uncle,” Mia recalls in the doc.

“I started, unfortunately, kind of thinking of his disease as a terminal illness,”

As we reported last week, Mia told People that the entire family agonized over the Friends episode in which Chandler and Monica tie the knot.

“When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life. He wanted a partner and he wanted kids,” she explained at the time.

“We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?'”

Perry himself wrote about that period in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He revealed that after the wedding episode wrapped, he had to be “driven back to the treatment center … in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician.”

The book was filled with candid admissions about the substance abuse that dogged him for most of his adult life and seemed to get worse once he became famous.

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills,” Perry wrote, referring to the way his changing appearance on Friends tracked his addiction over the show’s run.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. He was 54.

His death was later ruled an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine. Drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine were listed as contributing factors.

Perry had become increasingly dependent on ketamine treatments, according to court filings. Those treatments had originally been intended to help him curb the substance abuse issues he’d fought for decades.

In the years since, several people close to the actor have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

Back in May, Perry’s longtime live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges tied to the actor’s fatal overdose, People reported.

Prosecutors alleged that Iwamasa helped obtain ketamine for Perry during the final weeks of his life and injected him with the drug despite having no medical training. Investigators said he admitted to giving Perry multiple injections on the day he died.

Now, with the Netflix documentary out and the anniversary of his death arriving, Perry’s family is sharing a side of the story fans have never heard before.

Mia’s latest remarks make clear that the fear she carried for her brother started long before the rest of the world knew how much he was struggling.