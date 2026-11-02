Matt Wright Cause of Death: Beloved ‘Ellen’ Show Producer Was 52

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The entertainment world is mourning the sudden loss of a longtime television producer who spent more than a decade helping bring daytime television to life.

Matthew Wright, who worked as an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 16 years, has died. He was 52.

Wright died unexpectedly on Friday in what loved ones described as an “unfathomable tragedy.”

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A GoFundMe campaign established to help his family with the unexpected expenses surrounding his death shared the heartbreaking news. According to the fundraiser, Wright’s husband, Justin, along with his father, sister, and niece, were in New York and desperately wanted to be reunited with him for a proper goodbye.

The family is also facing the financial burden of bringing Wright home, arranging his funeral, and organizing a memorial service.

Adding another difficult layer to the circumstances, Wright and his husband had both been laid off over the summer.

“As many of you know, Matt & Justin were both laid off this summer,” the fundraiser explained, adding that the unexpected expenses were “impossible for the family to bear.”

Wright’s former colleagues have also begun sharing emotional tributes, including longtime Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner.

In an Instagram tribute posted November 1, Lassner revealed that he had actually seen Wright just hours before his death.

Wright had stopped by the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show during its Halloween episode to visit his longtime colleague. Just a few hours later, he was gone.

“We are all in shock,” Lassner wrote, describing Wright as a “brilliant producer and an even better human being.”

He also remembered Wright’s devotion to his mother, explaining that the producer regularly traveled between Los Angeles and New York, practically every weekend, to spend time with her before she died.

“My heart breaks for his husband, Justin, his family, and all of us who loved him,” Lassner added. “I was so lucky to work beside Matt for so many years and to call him my friend. We should have had so much more time with him.”

Wright previously reflected on his lengthy career with The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the program wrapped its run in 2022.

In a farewell message, he credited the show with introducing him to lifelong friends, providing unforgettable experiences, and even helping him find love.

“I will forever be grateful to @theellenshow for taking a chance on me and changing my life!” he wrote at the time.

Former The Real co-host Loni Love also expressed her grief, remembering Wright as a talented, sweet man who was always willing to embrace an adventure.

“I cannot believe he’s gone,” she wrote, offering condolences to his husband and loved ones.

For the people who worked alongside Wright for 16 years, his sudden death represents the loss of much more than a respected television producer.

Our thoghts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.