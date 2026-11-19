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Marlon Jackson has some frightening health news to share. The Jackson 5 legend has revealed that he’s been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for the past four years, keeping the diagnosis largely private until now.

The 69-year-old singer opened up about his health during an appearance on the Farah Shammas podcast, where he disclosed the extent of his medical struggles.

“I’ve had cancer for four years,” Marlon revealed.

Marlon Jackson speaks onstage at the Q&A after the special hometown screening of Lionsgate’s “Michael” on April 13, 2026 in Gary, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Despite the seriousness of his diagnosis, however, he’s doing his best to remain optimistic about the future.

“I’m great. I’m good. Bad grass don’t die. So, I’m going to be around for a long time,” he assured listeners.

Marlon also offered some insight into the treatments he’s undergone since learning he had cancer.

“I’ve had my prostate gland removed and I’ve had radiation treatment and everything is fine. Everything is great,” he explained.

The singer isn’t simply sitting around waiting for good news, either. He’s made several lifestyle changes as part of his efforts to take care of himself.

“I walk almost four miles four times a week. You know, and that’s great for me,” he shared.

Marlon also revealed that he’s eliminated sugar from his diet and become more conscious of what he puts into his body.

The changes appear to be making a difference. According to Marlon, his doctor has been pleasantly surprised by his progress.

“You’re doing so much better than what I thought,” the physician reportedly told him.

“[I’m] careful what I put in my body and try to take care of myself,” Marlon added.

Although he has kept much of his health journey private, his latest comments offer fans a glimpse into what he’s been dealing with behind the scenes.

Marlon became famous as one of the original members of the Jackson 5, joining brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Michael in the group. Together, they became one of the most successful musical acts of their generation, producing memorable hits including “ABC” and “I Want You Back.”

He later pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album, Baby Tonight, in 1987.

Marlon also reunited with his brothers for the Jacksons’ Unity Tour following Michael’s death in 2009. His brother Tito died in September 2024 at age 70.

For now, Marlon appears determined to keep moving forward. His diagnosis is certainly serious, but his message to fans is one of optimism, determination and gratitude for the progress he’s made.

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