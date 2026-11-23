Reading Time: 3 minutes

The new Senate does not have to crown Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader.

He’s a 76-year-old politician, not a Make-A-Wish kid.

Consistent progressive voice Mark Ruffalo is urging people to contact their Senators to support Chris Van Hollen for the role.

He lays out a pretty convincing argument as to why, too. This, he says, is about so much more than Israel.

Mark Ruffalo attends the closing night gala premiere of “Being Heumann” on October 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘Van Hollen is the right leader for our times’

Over the weekend, Ruffalo took to social media to tweet out a strong but nuanced political message.

“Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times,” he began.

Ruffalo is referring to Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who is running to (hopefully) become Senate Majority Leader after the new House and Senate are formed in January — preventing the coronation of Chuck Schumer.

“We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties,” he continued.

Ruffalo hopes for leadership that “Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate interests, nor throws a blind eye to the hard realities we face today.”

Ruffalo’s impassioned November 2026 plea urges fans to weigh in on the race for Senate Majority Leader. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Van Hollen has showed he is willing to face these difficult times,” Ruffalo assessed.

He wrote that Van Hollen would do so “with the law, with integrity, and the strength and spirit to fight the social and moral corruption that has set in with age old presumptions and the comfort that comes with unchecked power over decades.”

Ruffalo affirmed: “We have absolutely nothing to lose by replacing Sen Schumer. We can only gain more justice and freedom.”

He asked followers: “Put pressure on your senators. Now is the time. Keep the momentum of this election going.”

However, showing that this was not personal, Ruffalo concluded: “Thank you, Senator Schumer, but it’s time to move aside.”

Did you know, a bipartisan bill that makes it out of a Senate committee can be stalled indefinitely and be blocked from getting a vote in the full Senate by one person? We need to change that. We need a little more democracy in the US Senate.



[image or embed] — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@vanhollen.senate.gov) November 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM

‘Thank you, Senator Schumer, but it’s time to move aside’

Ruffalo begins his urgent message by noting that this is about more than only the Unites States’ ongoing, unpopular, and unconditional financial and military support for Israel.

But Schumer’s outspoken Zionism and his donations from AIPAC are no secret. Israel even came up when he played himself on The Good Wife.

He is also a political dinosaur at a time when the American public is eager for change, for new voices, for new leadership.

Schumer was nearly 50 years old when he became a Senator in the 1990s. He’s had a good run! Well, he’s had a run.

Schumer’s apparent fixation on “The Baileys,” a fictitious family whom he invented to pretend to sample the wishes of the average American family, has earned him well-deserved ridicule. Last Week Tonight said it best when they shared that The Baileys were probably Trump-supporters whom Schumer shouldn’t worry about appeasing.

To be clear, Chris Van Hollen is no spring chicken, as he’s only about a decade younger than Schumer. The idea is not to put newly elected progressive Senators like Abdul El-Sayed in as Senate Majority Leader.

But Van Hollen has real progressive credentials.

Just months ago, he personally traveled to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, one of his constituents — one targeted by the Trump regime.

His criticism of Israel also did not begin when it was popular. He voiced opposition to Israel’s expansionist plots years before October 7 and the ensuing bloodshed — which have opened many people’s eyes to the rogue state’s long history of abhorrent crimes.

The next Senate and Congress will need to oppose the Trump regime at every turn and investigate the rampant crimes being committed by people too lazy and too foolish to bother to lie about it. Schumer is not the guy for that.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources